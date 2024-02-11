King Charles Steps Out for the First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III might be taking time to recover amid his recent cancer diagnosis, but the 75-year-old British monarch is still looking happy and healthy.

On Sunday, Charles was spotted publicly for the first time since he announced he is battling cancer. The father of two was seen arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church at the Sandringham Estate with his wife, Queen Camilla.

Charles was dressed in his Sunday best, waving at well-wishers as he made his way into the church. The outing comes just one day after Charles released his first post-diagnosis statement via Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," the statement began. "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."

He added, "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The statement comes just days after Queen Camilla offered an update in her first royal appearance since her husband's cancer diagnosis was disclosed this month.

Camilla shared on Thursday at a benefit concert at Salisbury Cathedral that Charles is doing "extremely well under the circumstances." She added that Charles is "very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere." She also said he found them "very cheering."

Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month following an unrelated procedure for his enlarged prostate. The Palace has not clarified what kind of cancer Charles has or what stage it is in.

In the wake of his diagnosis, Charles' son, Prince William, has taken over many of his official duties. William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also recovering from an abdominal surgery, which took place last month at The London Clinic where Charles was also treated.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is mostly estranged from the royal family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to California in 2021, came to the U.K. earlier this month to visit with his father in the wake of his diagnosis.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke with ET last week and shared some insight into the state of their relationship and how Harry has handled the news of his father's illness.

"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl shared, adding that when he arrived in London, Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."

"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."

According to Nicholl, Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry," so he can have a real relationship with both his son and his grandchildren.

Harry and Meghan are parents to 4-year-old son, Archie, and 2-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

