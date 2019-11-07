Before there was Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine," there was Kourtney Kardashian's "The Sun Is Shining."

Kourtney and her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, recently sat down with ET and we had to know what the sisters thought of Kylie going viral for the "Rise and Shine" song she sings to her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"We were laughing so hard," Kim tells ET's Keltie Knight of the response to the tune. "The other night with her, we were like, 'How did this become a thing?' This is so funny to us -- all the memes that they were making."

Khloe agrees of the memes, adding, "It's so stupid funny."

While the origins of Kylie's "Rise and Shine" are unclear, Kourtney reveals that she has a ditty of her own. "I have my good morning song," the mother of three shares before her and her sisters start singing the tune.

"The sun is shining. Hooray, hooray. Have a good day, have a good day," they croon.

After the epic sing-along, Kourtney admits, "I sing that in the morning to all of them when I wake them up, but [my son], Reign likes the 'Rise and Shine.'"

After the interview, ET's Nick Mantle gave Kourtney's song the remix it deserves to the delight of the sisters. "REMIX!!!!! ...LOL!!!" Kim tweeted in part.

In addition to creating the next viral sensation, the Kardashian siblings are currently collaborating on the KKW Fragrance Diamond collection.

"I love doing collabs with my sisters. It makes me feel kind of nostalgic," Kim tells ET of the perfume project. "We haven't really done anything together, the three of us in so long, at least for a decade... We kind of branched out and started doing our own projects, so to me, this was a no-brainer."

The KKW Fragrance Diamond collection launches on Nov. 8, and be sure to tune in to Entertainment Tonight for our full interview with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Reenacts ‘Rise and Shine’ Meme for Rob Kardashian Embed Code Restart

Kim and Khloe Kardashian React to Kourtney Wanting to Leave 'KUWTK'

Kylie Jenner Files to Trademark 'Rise and Shine' -- and Twitter Has Thoughts

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Lizzo & More Celebs Cover Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine'

Related Gallery