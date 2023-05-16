Kourtney Kardashian Says There are 'No Boundaries' as Her Feud With Kim Kardashian Intensifies
Tensions are high as the Kardashian family prepares for a third season of their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. A new teaser-trailer was released ahead of the season 3 premiere later this month, and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud seems to be a main plot point.
In a previous trailer, Kourtney accuses Kim of using her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity." Kim later debuts a collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana after the Italian designers host Kourtney's nuptials at their Italian mansion.
In the new teaser trailer, Kim says, "I don't want to fight with family, bottom line."
Kourtney declares, "There are no boundaries. There's no respect."
As the other sisters attempt to remain neutral and note they can "see both sides," Khloe says, "The tension is brewing. How did we get here?"
Kim laughs during one of her confessional interviews, saying to camera, "It's all gonna come out on the show. This is our therapy."
Kim and Kourtney have a long history of fights and arguments. From iconic one-liners to actual physical blows, the sisters haven't held back through the years.
Time will tell how their latest beef will affect their relationship.
The Kardashians season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25 on Hulu.
