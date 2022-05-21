Kourtney Kardashian Wears Black and Blue Lace Veil Ahead of Wedding Ceremony -- See the Family Outing Pics
Things took a dark turn for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, fashionably speaking.
Kourtney and Travis donned black outfits Saturday in Portofino, Italy for what appeared to be a family lunch outing. Kourtney led the way with a black mini dress and a black and blue lace veil. She finished off the look with long black gloves. Not to be outdone, Travis rocked a black robe, necklace and black shades.
And it seems Kim Kardashian got the memo about the dark theme, as she threw on a black dress, black heels and a couple of silver crosses on her necklace. Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner were also in tow as they all boarded a yacht for lunch.
Kylie, Khloe and Kris kept things light with floral and cheetah print outfits. Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker were also on hand for the festivities.
The entire fam bam put on a fashion show of sorts as they stepped out for dinner Friday night. Kourtney looked stunning in a red gown with a sheer bottom. She paired the look with a matching fur shawl. Travis kicked off the dark-look ensemble with an all-black jacket, pants, shoes and sunglasses.
Kourtney and Travis, of course, are set to tie the knot at a castle on the Italian Riviera coastline. The Italian nuptials come after Kourtney and Travis had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas back in April, though it wasn't legally binding. The couple made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.
