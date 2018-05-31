Kris Jenner Hilariously Reveals How She 'Mortified' Granddaughter North West at School (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner may be a media mogul and momager extraordinaire to her famous family, but she's also an embarrassing grandma at heart!

The 62-year-old reality star caught up with ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Los Angeles premiere of pal Kyle Richards' new series, American Woman, on Thursday night, and dished on how she recently mortified granddaughter North West on a school visit.

"Yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig -- thinking I'd be the cool grandma, you know," Kris said of her recent outing with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter. "North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig. It was so funny!"

Kris is currently grandmother to nine adorable little ones -- Kim and Kanye's kids: North, Saint and Chicago; Kourtney Kardashian's three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign; Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream; and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi -- and says she's loving every minute of it.

"They're so good!" she gushed of her brood of grandkids. "I'm so lucky, because we all live very close to each other, so I get to see my grandchildren very often, like every day. So it's the best! It's just the best. You see them grow up and change and lose teeth."

Kris recently spoke exclusively to ET's Keltie Knight at the taping of her family's upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which pits Kris, Khloe and Kendall Jenner, along with other family members and friends, against Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and his cousins.

The 62-year-old momager was especially entertained by the apparent beef between sisters Khloe and Kim. "She's not even going to say hello," Kris quipped of Khloe, who was pregnant with True at the time of the taping and refused to shake her older sister's hand while on the show. "Like, I love Khloe's commitment."

As for Kanye, he wasn't even originally slated to appear on the episode, which was originally to be a feud between the Kardashian and Hilton families.

"Up until the last minute, we had our very own family feud," Kris exclaimed. "We were coming -- with me and my girls -- and all of the sudden Kanye hijacked Family Feud. He had his own team!"

See more on the famous family's appearance on the classic game show in the video below!

