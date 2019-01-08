Like mother, like daughter!

Kris Jenner was giving off major Kim Kardashian vibes on Sunday, and we can’t look away. The 63-year-old momager switched up her signature pixie cut for a top knot, bangs, and some longer strands framing her face.

The look was extremely reminiscent of 38-year-old Kim’s daily glam, which makes sense as Kris used two regular members of the Kardashian/Jenner glam squad — Andrew Fitzsimons for hair and Etienne Ortega for makeup.

Her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, shared a video of Kris rocking the youthful look along with an all-white ensemble and speaking at an event, writing, “My mom is perfect.”

It appears that Kris was speaking at a baby shower for a little boy, but it wasn’t for Kim and Kanye West’s impending bundle of joy.

"These balloons from @wildchildparty are so amazing. Congrats Francesca!!! Love you,” Kris wrote while posing in front of the display that reads, “Oh boy!”

This isn’t the first time Kris and Kim have rocked similar looks. Kim has previously worn wigs to emulate her momager, and in Kris has gone platinum blonde several times shortly after the Selfish author has donned the lighter locks.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

