“You’re doing amazing, sweetie!”

Kris Jenner proved once again that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a momager!

During the broadcast of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, which was pretaped in New York City last month, the lingerie brand shared on Twitter a perfect moment from Kris when she spotted Kendall Jenner strutted her stuff down the runway.

With her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, seated next to her, the 63-year-old reality star is seen cheering on her model daughter while filming on her phone and waving at Kendall.

“When you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom @krisjenner #VSFashionShow,” Victoria's Secret's Twitter account captioned the GIF-worthy moment.

The runway show comes just days after Kris stole the spotlight in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video when she took on the role of Regina George’s overly enthusiastic mother in Mean Girls, which was originally played by Amy Poehler.

In addition to her "cool mom," Kendall, 23, also got plenty of love from her siblings who took to Instagram to praise her performance.

“It never gets old seeing my sister walk the runway for @victoriassecret She’s so beautiful,” Kim Kardashian West wrote.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

