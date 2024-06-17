Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend, Mark Estes, are in romantic bliss.

A source tells ET, "Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' relationship is doing great. The two are very into each other, and don't mind showing that on social media. They both love being in each other's orbit, and continue to play big roles in each other's lives."

The two hard launched their relationship on Instagram on Feb. 27, just two weeks after their first date on Feb. 13. The new reporting comes as Cavallari, 37, posted a steamy Instagram reel on Monday with Estes, 24, to promote her clay mask for Uncommon Beauty.

"Clay mask foreplay @uncommonbeauty," the Laguna Beach star captioned the post.

In the clip, a shirtless Estes paints the clay mask onto Cavallari's face and tucks her hair behind her ear as she sweetly smiles up at him. The video was posted to Billie Eilish's song, "Birds of a Feather."

Cavallari is a mom to three children -- Camden, Jaxon and Saylor -- whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler. The two were together from 2013 to 2020. Cavallari recently described her previous relationship as "a really unhappy marriage" during a fan Q&A on her Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast.

The reality star began dating Estes roughly two years after finalizing her divorce from Cutler in 2022. When she met the TikTok star of the Montana Boyz, she didn't care about their 13-year age gap and has insisted that age is just a number in her case. Since making their relationship public, the two have continued to show each other off on Instagram.

ET spoke with Estes at the CMT Music Awards in April about his romance with Cavallari and potentially having kids with her.

"I'm really happy with it, obviously," Estes said of the relationship. "We just like each other a lot and that's what we're going to run with. She's a smoke show too."

