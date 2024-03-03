Kristin Cavallari does not care about the noise surrounding her new 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes.

On Friday, the Laguna Beach star, 37, used her TikTok page to sound off with her official position on the recent hate she has received since going public with her relationship.

"So what are you going to do about it," Cavallari lip-synchs along to a sound in the video, tousling her hair and looking directly at the camera. "Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?"

The video ends with a voiceover stating "this woman simply said she didn't care." The sound comes from an infamous Inside Edition story, in which a reporter interviewed a woman who had skipped paying for the New York City subway.

In the caption, Cavallari addressed the situation head-on, confronting the haters by bluntly writing, "When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Since posting on Friday, the video has received more than 3 million views and over 160,000 likes. Below the video, some 4,000 comments were left weighing in on The Hills alum's new beau.

"So happy for you!!! Not what I was expecting as I religiously listen to your podcast 😜 But I know you’re not one to settle so he must be great!!" one fan wrote.

"Why are ppl so pressed bout this? You go girl. I’m 38 and my husband is 28," another person wrote.

The post comes just days after the fashion designer and influencer shared the news of her relationship on Instagram with her millions of fans. At the time, she shared a selfie of her and Estes from a recent trip to Cabo.

"He makes me happy 🤍," Cavallari wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday, a source told ET, "Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public."

The same day, Estes used his TikTok account to share a video of his newly-debuted girlfriend, playfully lip-synching and acting out the lyrics to Gloriana's "(Kissed You) Good Night."

"Ready to fall," the 24-year-old Montana Tech University alum wrote in the caption.

