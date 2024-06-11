Kristin Cavallari is keeping it real about her weight loss while filming her reality show, Very Cavallari. The 37-year-old former reality star was the focus of the series, which ran for three seasons from 2018 to 2020.

During a fan Q&A on her Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast on Tuesday, The Hills alum was asked about her slimmed down look while filming Very Cavallari.

"I was very thin," Cavallari admitted. "I'll put it in perspective for you guys. I'm 5'3". I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I'm eating now."

Kristin Cavallari attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Laguna Beach star shared that the only difference between then and now was her stress levels.

"The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out," she said. "I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, 'Holy s**t.' I was rail f**king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s**t. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler on season 2 of Very Cavallari. - Jake Giles Netter/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Cavallari was married to Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2020. They former couple share three kids together — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

These days, Cavallari has moved on in the romance department and is currently dating TikTok star Mark Estes of the Montana Boyz. But she's also prioritizing her health.

"Now, I'm just taking care of myself in so many more ways too," she shared on the podcast. "I work out with a trainer one day a week, lifting really heavy weight. And then I usually work out three to four [other] times. So I work out four to five times a week, one time with a trainer. I lift weights on my own two to three more times… I think with the gym, it's consistency."

ET spoke with Estes at the CMT Music Awards in April about his romance with Cavallari.

"I'm really happy with it, obviously, you know," Estes said of the relationship. "We just like each other a lot and that's what we're going to run with. She's a smoke show too."

