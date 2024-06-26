Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrated his 54th birthday together. On Monday, the estranged couple stepped out for the Buying Beverly Hills star's big day in West Hollywood, California.

Kyle, 55, opted for white pants and a champagne-colored top, which she paired with a chunky necklace and blue purse. For his part, Mauricio wore jeans, a blazer and a white T-shirt as he and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dined at Catch Steak.

Kyle Richards in West Hollywood on June 25. - STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

Mauricio Umansky in West Hollywood on June 25. - STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

The duo, who announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage, were joined by at least two of their kids at the dinner. Both Sophia, 24, and Alexia, 28, shared pics from the dinner with their dad.

Mauricio Umansky and Sophia Umansky at his birthday dinner. - Instagram / Sophia Umansky

Mauricio Umansky and Alexia Umansky at his birthday dinner. - Instagram / Alexia Umansky

Meanwhile, Farrah Brittany, the 35-year-old daughter Kyle shares with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, posted pics that revealed that both she and Kyle and Mauricio's youngest daughter, 16-year-old Portia, were both at the dinner.

The couple's marital woes played out on season 13 of RHOBH, and culminated in the final reunion episode, where Kyle hinted that divorce was on the horizon.

When ET spoke to Kyle in April, she praised her daughters for their support amid her and Mauricio's separation.

"They just have been the most unbelievable source of support for me. It's funny because I am the mom, but they are giving me advice and they're just so smart and so together," she said. "Obviously, as a mom, I worry about them first. But they really have been taking care of me, too. These have been some of my most proud moments as a mom, honestly. How they've handled all this."

The following month, Kyle dropped "Umansky" from her Instagram name and debuted a new monogram necklace sans her married initial.

