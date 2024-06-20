Despite their separation, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky came together to give their 16-year-old daughter, Portia Umansky, an extravagant surprise: a brand-new Porsche!

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday by the estranged couple's other daughter, Sophia Umansky, Portia reacts in shock when she realizes her parents left the luxury vehicle in the driveway. "Are you kidding me?" the teen exclaims, bursting into tears as her parents embrace her.

In another clip, Portia jokingly says, "I'm whipping it," as she prepares to take the Porsche for a spin.

The surprise comes after Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 53, announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Though separated, the couple has continued co-parenting and even reunited in March to celebrate Portia's 16th birthday.

Following the pair's statement last summer confirming their separation, their marital troubles played out on season 13 of RHOBH.

"All I know is we love each other," she told ET at the time. "...We both want the best for each other. I am so happy that it is amicable right now and I hope it stays that way. [We are] just taking it a day at a time and putting our family first."

In January, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also spoke about her marital woes on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, and said that, while splitting up financials after a breakup sounds "very difficult," that's not where her "main focus is" at the moment.

"We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him," Kyle explained. "... My mom lent us money when we were first married. There was one Christmas that we didn't have any money for Christmas presents. My mom gave me money and his grandparents helped us. We built everything together."

"It's our money. Let's be very clear about that. It's very clean cut. Everything's half, regardless. That's not an issue for me," she said. "We would probably just keep our homes. We don't fight. We're not a toxic couple. You never would see fighting in our home ever... We would just go our separate ways and maybe keep the houses."

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards - JC Olivera/WireImage

Kyle noted that money wouldn't be a reason for her to stay married to her husband of more than two decades, with whom she shares Portia, Sophia, 24, and Alexia, 28. Kyle is also mom to Farrah, 35, from a previous relationship.

"If we're not going to be together, I would get divorced. One hundred percent," she said. "I would not live like that, because psychologically, I would need to move on. I would never do that just for properties."

The public nature of their troubles has added another difficulty to an already hard situation, especially for Mauricio, Kyle said.

"When it came out that we were having a problem and I put that post on our Instagram, he didn't want me to say we were having a problem," she recalled. "Even my daughter said, 'You can't do that. It's obvious.' It's a lot psychologically."

Mauricio also appeared on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast and gave an update about where he and his wife stand.

"We're going through a struggle, we're going through issues just like everybody else does," he said. "And it doesn't change on a daily basis. If we're separated that means we're giving each other time to allow things to happen."

