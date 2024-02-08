Style

Kyle Richards' Favorite Leggings Are 30% Off at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

Kyle Richards BravoCon
Santiago Felipe/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:57 AM PST, February 8, 2024

The 'Real Housewives' star's go-to leggings are a steal at just $33 for a two-pack right now.

Unless you're willing to spend nearly $100 for a single pair of leggings, finding high-quality activewear that makes us feel confident without breaking the bank can be a serious challenge. Luckily, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is here and the mega-retailer is slashing prices across every category, including workout gear.

This summer, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed her favorite pairs of leggings for the gym — and they are a steal at $30 per pair. Richards shared what's in her gym bag during a recent Amazon Live session and her go-to leggings are Fengbay's tummy control yoga pants.

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Amazon

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Real Housewife Kyle Richards' favorite leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.

$47 $33

Shop Now

"They’re really, really flattering because they’re thick enough to cover any imperfections but not so thick that it adds any bulk," Kyle praised her budget-friendly activewear find. 

Not only do Kyle's favorite leggings contour your curves for a streamlined look, but they feature side and inner pockets to hold all of your essentials during your workout — Richards uses them to keep her AirPods and phone handy. She loves the black and grey colorways, but these leggings come in a variety of colors and even different lengths to suit your style.

Leggings aren't the only product Kyle raved about during her livestream. She also shared some of her must-have makeup and skin care, and we're not surprised to see that she has impeccable taste. Below, check out even more of Kyle Richards' favorite workout essentials and beauty products — all available to shop on Amazon.

Bala Bangles

Bala Bangles
Amazon

Bala Bangles

Whether you're into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, Bala's stylish wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out

Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out
Amazon

Renoj Resistance Bands for Working Out

Level up your leg workouts by adding extra resistance with a set of exercise bands.

$15 $13

Shop Now

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Amazon

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin.

Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel

Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel
Amazon

Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel

Kyle loves this mat for hot yoga because the textured non-slip fabric provides a firm grip for your hands and feet. Plus, it's super absorbent and quick drying.

UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
Amazon

UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Create the mermaid beach waves of your dreams with this sea salt texturizing spray.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Amazon

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen

EltaMD's tinted sunscreen soothes and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, even complexion.

NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
Amazon

NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

Kyle Richards swears by this vitamin C serum to reduce the appearance of her fine lines and brighten her complexion.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil
Amazon

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil

Richards throws this eye pencil in her bag to use as a highlighter when she's on the go. 

Tags: