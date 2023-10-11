The 'Real Housewives' star's go-to leggings are a Prime Day steal at just $25 for a two-pack right now.
Unless you're willing to spend nearly $100 for a single pair of leggings, finding high-quality activewear that makes us feel confident without breaking the bank can be a serious challenge. Luckily, Amazon's October Prime Day sales event is here and the Prime Day deals are slashing prices across every category at the mega-retailer. Hurry, the 48-hour sale ends today.
This summer, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed her favorite pairs of leggings for the gym — and they are a Prime Day steal at under $30 per pair. Richards shared what's in her gym bag during a recent Amazon Live session and her go-to leggings are Fengbay's tummy control yoga pants.
Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Real Housewife Kyle Richards' favorite leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.
"They’re really, really flattering because they’re thick enough to cover any imperfections but not so thick that it adds any bulk," Kyle praised her budget-friendly activewear find.
Not only do Kyle's favorite leggings contour your curves for a streamlined look, but they feature side and inner pockets to hold all of your essentials during your workout — Richards uses them to keep her AirPods and phone handy. She loves the black and grey colorways, but these leggings come in a variety of colors and even different lengths to suit your style.
Leggings aren't the only product Kyle raved about during her livestream. She also shared some of her must-have makeup and skin care, and we're not surprised to see that she has impeccable taste. Below, check out even more of Kyle Richards' favorite workout essentials and beauty products — all available to shop on Amazon.
Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel
Kyle loves this mat for hot yoga because the textured non-slip fabric provides a firm grip for your hands and feet. Plus, it's super absorbent and quick drying.
UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
Create the mermaid beach waves of your dreams with this sea salt texturizing spray.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
EltaMD's tinted sunscreen soothes and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, even complexion.
Rhswets Adjustable Wrist Weights - Set of 2
Whether you're into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, these wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.
NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
Kyle Richards swears by this vitamin C serum to reduce the appearance of her fine lines and brighten her complexion.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy glow while keeping your skin moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil
Richards throws this eye pencil in her bag to use as a highlighter when she's on the go.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
