Unless you're willing to spend nearly $100 for a single pair of leggings, finding high-quality activewear that makes us feel confident without breaking the bank can be a serious challenge. Luckily, Amazon's October Prime Day sales event is here and the Prime Day deals are slashing prices across every category at the mega-retailer. Hurry, the 48-hour sale ends today.

This summer, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed her favorite pairs of leggings for the gym — and they are a Prime Day steal at under $30 per pair. Richards shared what's in her gym bag during a recent Amazon Live session and her go-to leggings are Fengbay's tummy control yoga pants.

"They’re really, really flattering because they’re thick enough to cover any imperfections but not so thick that it adds any bulk," Kyle praised her budget-friendly activewear find.

Not only do Kyle's favorite leggings contour your curves for a streamlined look, but they feature side and inner pockets to hold all of your essentials during your workout — Richards uses them to keep her AirPods and phone handy. She loves the black and grey colorways, but these leggings come in a variety of colors and even different lengths to suit your style.

Leggings aren't the only product Kyle raved about during her livestream. She also shared some of her must-have makeup and skin care, and we're not surprised to see that she has impeccable taste. Below, check out even more of Kyle Richards' favorite workout essentials and beauty products — all available to shop on Amazon.

Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel Amazon Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel Kyle loves this mat for hot yoga because the textured non-slip fabric provides a firm grip for your hands and feet. Plus, it's super absorbent and quick drying. $20 $17 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $189 Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Amazon Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin. $38 Shop Now

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen Amazon EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen EltaMD's tinted sunscreen soothes and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, even complexion. $43 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: