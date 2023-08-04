Style

Kyle Richards Shares Her Favorite Flattering Leggings and They're On Sale for Less Than $20

By Lauren Gruber
Kyle Richards
Unless you're willing to spend nearly $100 for a single pair of leggings, finding high-quality activewear that makes us feel confident without breaking the bank can be a serious challenge. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards just revealed her favorite pairs of leggings for the gym — and they're a steal at under $20 per pair. 

The reality star's recent Amazon Live session reveals what's in her gym bag and her go-to leggings are Fengbay's tummy control yoga pants. "They’re really, really flattering because they’re thick enough to cover any imperfections but not so thick that it adds any bulk," Kyle praised her budget-friendly activewear find. 

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Kyle's top-rated leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.

$36$31

Not only do Kyle's favorite leggings contour your curves for a streamlined look, but they feature side and inner pockets to hold all of your essentials during your workout — Richards uses them to keep her AirPods and phone handy. She loves the black and grey colorways, but these leggings come in a variety of colors and even different lengths to suit your style.

Leggings aren't the only product Kyle raved about during her livestream. She also shared some of her must-have makeup and skin care, and we're not surprised to see that she has impeccable taste. Below, check out even more of Kyle Richards' favorite workout essentials and beauty products — all available to shop on Amazon.

Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel
Eunzel Yoga Towel
Amazon
Eunzel Hot Yoga Towel

Kyle loves this mat for hot yoga because the textured non-slip fabric provides a firm grip for your hands and feet. Plus, it's super absorbent and quick drying.

$20
Rhswets Adjustable Wrist Weights - Set of 2
Rhswets Adjustable Wrist Weights - Set of 2
Amazon
Rhswets Adjustable Wrist Weights - Set of 2

Whether you're into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, these wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

$30
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
AirPods Pro 2
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.

$249$199
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.

$32$25
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen

EltaMD's tinted sunscreen soothes and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, even complexion.

$43
NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
Amazon
NEOSTRATA 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

Kyle Richards swears by this vitamin C serum to reduce the appearance of her fine lines and brighten her complexion.

$55
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Amazon
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 PA+++

Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy glow while keeping your skin moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.

$48
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil

Richards throws this eye pencil in her bag to use as a highlighter when she's on the go. 

$6$5
UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray
Amazon
UNITE Hair BEACH Day Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Create the mermaid beach waves of your dreams with this sea salt texturizing spray.

$31$30

