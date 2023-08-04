Kyle Richards Shares Her Favorite Flattering Leggings and They're On Sale for Less Than $20
Unless you're willing to spend nearly $100 for a single pair of leggings, finding high-quality activewear that makes us feel confident without breaking the bank can be a serious challenge. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards just revealed her favorite pairs of leggings for the gym — and they're a steal at under $20 per pair.
The reality star's recent Amazon Live session reveals what's in her gym bag and her go-to leggings are Fengbay's tummy control yoga pants. "They’re really, really flattering because they’re thick enough to cover any imperfections but not so thick that it adds any bulk," Kyle praised her budget-friendly activewear find.
Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Kyle's top-rated leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.
Not only do Kyle's favorite leggings contour your curves for a streamlined look, but they feature side and inner pockets to hold all of your essentials during your workout — Richards uses them to keep her AirPods and phone handy. She loves the black and grey colorways, but these leggings come in a variety of colors and even different lengths to suit your style.
Leggings aren't the only product Kyle raved about during her livestream. She also shared some of her must-have makeup and skin care, and we're not surprised to see that she has impeccable taste. Below, check out even more of Kyle Richards' favorite workout essentials and beauty products — all available to shop on Amazon.
Kyle loves this mat for hot yoga because the textured non-slip fabric provides a firm grip for your hands and feet. Plus, it's super absorbent and quick drying.
Whether you're into yoga, pilates, cardio, HIIT, or just walking, these wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Get a finish so flawless, it looks airbrushed. This ultra-fine finishing and setting powder from legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is designed to create a blurring effect while feeling lightweight on the skin.
EltaMD's tinted sunscreen soothes and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to give you a smooth, even complexion.
Kyle Richards swears by this vitamin C serum to reduce the appearance of her fine lines and brighten her complexion.
Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy glow while keeping your skin moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.
Richards throws this eye pencil in her bag to use as a highlighter when she's on the go.
Create the mermaid beach waves of your dreams with this sea salt texturizing spray.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite 24K Gold Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches
Kyle Richards Discusses Mauricio Umansky Split and If They'll Divorce
Kyle Richards Is Filming 'RHOBH' Amid Her Marital Troubles
The 20 Best Amazon Beauty Deals To Shop Right Now
The Beats Fit Pro Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are Back On Sale at Amazon
The Best Laptop Deals for Every Type of Student
Best Biker Shorts for Women to Wear All Summer Long
Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are Marked Down for Summer
Discover Reebok's Newest Walking Shoe for Women Exclusively on Amazon