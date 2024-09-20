From lip kits and plumping gloss to eye cream and body lotion, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin are truly a beauty lover’s dream. Kylie Jenner's eponymous makeup and skincare brands are currently on sale and the savings are the best we've seen all year.

This weekend only, the Kylie Cosmetics Fall Sale is offering 25% off everything. With sitewide deals on bestsellers and makeup bundles, now's the perfect time to restock your fall beauty routine or get a head start on holiday shopping.

Shop the Kylie Cosmetics Sale

Since it debuted back in May 2019, Kylie Skin has grown from a handful of skincare basics to include body care and so much more. Whether you could use a body scrub to gently exfoliate and nourish skin, or a powerful face mask that tackles clogged pores and congested skin, this Kylie Cosmetics sale has you covered.

Ahead, we've gathered all the best Kylie Cosmetics deals to shop before the sale ends Sunday, September 22. Hurry to save on moisturizers, cleansers, liquid lipsticks and glosses that will have your lips looking luminous and glossy all fall.

Best Kylie Cosmetics Deals

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Leave your lips looking luminous and glossy without all the stickiness. Kylie Jenner's ultra-shiny and comfortable formula glides on easily and is available in 17 shades. $18 $14 Shop Now

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Oil Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics Lip Oil Kylie Jenner's best-selling lip care formula combines the shine of a lip gloss with the moisture-sealing effects of a balm to hydrate, comfort, and leave lips looking smoother and naturally plumped. $25 $19 Shop Now

Kylie's Favorites Lip Kit Trio Kylie Cosmetics Kylie's Favorites Lip Kit Trio Three of Kylie's go-to shades for the perfect matte lip look are bundled together. Each kit comes with a matte liquid lipstick and lip liner duo that lets you create highly pigmented, long-lasting lip looks. $105 $77 Shop Now

Kylie Skin Set Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Skin Set For a full daily skincare routine, this set includes foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, vanilla milk toner, vitamin c serum, face moisturizer and eye cream. $125 $94 Shop Now

Vanilla Body Scrub Kylie Cosmetics Vanilla Body Scrub According to the brand, this scrub's fine lather formula helps smooth texture and improve the skin's overall look and feel while delivering a warm vanilla scent. $27 $20 Shop Now

Lip Vault Kylie Cosmetics Lip Vault A go-to gift for those that love different lip looks, this set contains all of Kylie's favorite lipsticks in four different finishes: matte, velvet, blotted matte, and glossy. $69 $52 Shop Now

Foaming Face Wash Kylie Cosmetics Foaming Face Wash Cleanse your skin while removing dirt, excess oil, and makeup for a fresh, bright complexion. This face wash doesn't strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it feeling clean and hydrated. $26 $20 Shop Now

High Gloss Trio Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Trio Featuring three versatile, ultra-shiny shades, this non-sticky formula is comfortable to wear and can be worn on its own or layered over your favorite lipstick. $30 $23 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: