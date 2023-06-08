Kylie Jenner is celebrating a big milestone with daughter Stormi Webster! The 25-year-old cosmetics mogul cuddled up with her first-born on Wednesday at her pre-kindergarten graduation.

In a photo from the ceremony, Kylie wears a black blazer and jeans as she holds a bouquet of flowers and embraces Stormi. The five-year-old dons a white lace dress for the occasion.

"My sweet girl graduated pre-k today," Kylie captioned the pic, adding flower and heart-hands emojis.

Over on her IG Story, Kylie called her own ensemble, "my mom into meetings look."

According to TMZ, Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, was also on-hand for the event, along with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, whose own children -- True and Dream, respectively -- also graduated. The outlet notes that all parties appeared to act cordial during the outing, although Chyna did not appear to interact with the Kardashian group. It was unclear whether Dream's dad, Rob Kardashian, attended the festivities.

For her part, Khloe only shared a brief reference to the day on her Instagram Story. The 38-year-old posted a photo of four matching pink-and-white bouquets and the caption, "Graduation Day."

The family outing comes amid a budding romance between Kylie and Timothée Chalamet.

A source told ET last month, "Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be."

Kylie and Travis, 32, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. In January, the pair -- who share children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1 -- decided to take a break after leading different lifestyles.

In April, ET confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had recently begun dating Timothée. The source tells ET that the 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the reality TV star are keeping things casual.

"Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key," the source says. "They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive."

The source adds, "Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she's incredibly beautiful."

Kylie and Timothée have yet to confirm anything themselves or share hints of their blossoming romance on social media. The pair reportedly met through Kylie's older sister, Kendall Jenner.

