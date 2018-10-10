Kylie Jenner’s plump pout has returned yet again!

Three months after revealing that she had taken out her lip fillers, the 21-year-old reality star wasn’t afraid to share that she had gotten a “lip touch up” in a new Instagram Stories post.

Showing off her fuller pout, Kylie wrote, “Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!”

Back in July, a source explained to ET why Kylie decided to stop getting fillers in the first place, and it was largely in part of her becoming a new mom.

"During Kylie's pregnancy, she wasn't getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup," the source said. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips.

“Despite the fact that Kylie is a master of branding and has made an almost billion-dollar business off her lips and cosmetics, once Stormi was born, Kylie realized she was a mother first, and that is a big reason she has been sporting the more natural look," the source added. "Kylie is a master of branding, and she plays with the concept of mother -- the more natural look -- and her Kylie Cosmetics look, full glam."

It’s unclear when or why Kylie decided to get lip fillers again after taking all of them out, but the alterations in her lip size certainly hasn’t affected her lip kit business, which is currently promoting a Halloween collection.

Her mouth wasn’t the only way Kylie has been experimenting. She also shared several photos of herself FaceTiming with Kris Jenner while rocking a pixie cut ‘do just like the momager!

“Obsessed with you @krisjenner,” Kylie captioned one of the screengrabs.

While the look is almost definitely a wig, Kylie looked edgy and chic with the cropped tresses.

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

This isn’t the first time one of Kris’ daughters has tried to look like her. Back in March 2017, Kim Kardashian West sported a Kris-esque wig, writing on Instagram, “Kris Jenner vibes.”

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Says She Wants Another Baby Girl and Will Give Her a ‘Really Feminine Name’

Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott Her 'Hubby' During His 'SNL' Performance

Is Kylie Jenner Launching a Skincare Line?

Related Gallery