The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew turned 21 on Friday, celebrating her milestone birthday one night earlier with a private party at Delilah, a swanky celebrity hot spot in West Hollywood, California.

Kylie dressed to impress in head to toe pink for the dinner portion of the soirée, rocking a sexy satin Dundas dress with cut-outs, Olgana Paris heels and a $148,000 Martin Katz ring.

She later stepped into a glitzier number -- a diamonté-encrusted LaBourjoisie romper, which featured 70,000 Swarovski crystals. She completed the look with matching pink stilettos and a sparkly chain purse.

"[Kylie] wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also," the makeup mogul's eldest sister, 39-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, teased to E! News ahead of the bash. "I think I did that for Kendall's 21st. I was like, 'Guys, it's my 21st birthday!' I pretended like it was my birthday too. So, Kylie was like, 'You better be pretending like this is your 21st also.' It's a lot of pressure but I'm going to have to have a lot of fun that night."

Although Kylie is celebrating her birthday the same way many people her age do, it's still important to bring up the fact that she's not your typical 21-year-old.

In addition to Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras following her every move as she grew up in the spotlight with her famous family, Kylie has built a massively successful empire with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, and is expected to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever this year, according to Forbes. On top of that, she's also a new mom to a beautiful baby girl, Stormi, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

In fact, just a few hours before Kylie got ready to party with friends, she was showering little Stormi with love. "Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift," she wrote on Instagram, accompanying the posts with pics of her cradling her newborn. "What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel."

All of these experiences have made Kylie mature a bit faster than other girls her age, and over the last year, specifically, her life has changed in a big way. A source told ET back in January (ahead of Stormi's arrival) that the brunette beauty was planning to keep her personal life and brand separate once she became a mom.

"Kylie is so excited about becoming a mother," the source said at the time. "So much of her life is public. This is special and she wants to enjoy it."

And Kylie has seemingly stuck to her plans. Though there have been a few times where she simply couldn't help herself from sharing adorable pics and videos of her "angel baby" with fans (can you blame her?), the reality star has been keeping most of the details about her personal life private.

"I'm just really proud of her," momager Kris Jenner gushed to ET in February, about what it's like seeing Kylie as a mom. "It's incredible. I feel very, very lucky."

But when it comes to her beauty business, there's no holding back! Kylie went all out for her latest Kylie Cosmetics "Birthday Collection," debuting the new products via Instagram with pics from a party-themed photo shoot.

"Social media is an amazing platform," Kylie told Forbes. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this [business] on to Stormi," she added. "If she's into it."

So, at 21 years old, how does Kylie manage to seemingly do it all? It's all about balance, and having tremendous support from her family, as well as her equally busy rapper beau.

"The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn't even realize were possible," a source told ET earlier this month. "Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does."

The source also told us that Kylie and Travis, 26, have a system: "If one is busy working, the other takes care of Stormi, or they bring her with them to the job if possible."

"Although they are Kylie and Travis, they have a very normal life when it comes to parenting," the source added. "They value their time with her, and also know it's important to get time alone, so the two plan date nights to dinner or movies, or just stay home, and have a family member or friend watch her."

It's clear birthday No. 21 is already off to a great start, and we can't wait to see what Kylie does next. Cheers to the best year yet!

