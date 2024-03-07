Shark Tank fans know by now that Robert Herjavec is a hands-on investor, but some might be surprised to know that he's just as hands-on, if not more, when it comes to his 5-year-old twins.

The lucrative investor got rave reviews on his dad skills by none other than his wife, Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec, who told ET's Brice Sander that she and Robert are having the time of their lives raising their kids.

"It's the best. The best years. They're so much fun," Kym said. "We're having a great time."

Robert and Kym, who tied the knot in July 2016, welcomed their twins -- son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae -- back in April 2018. Hudson, of course, took his middle name from his father, while Haven Mae took her middle name from Kym's grandmother.

The family splits their time between Robert's home country of Canada and Kym's native Australia. In fact, the 'Shark Tank' star is currently with the kiddos while Kym promotes her and Denise Richards' new project, Hunting Housewives, a mystery thriller about a weekend getaway that turns into a living nightmare when a plane crash leaves four housewives stranded in the wilderness.

Robert and Kym Herjavec with their twins in March 2020. - Getty

"He's in Australia right now with them and they [get] the bus to school," Kym explained. "I've never seen Robert on a bus before. He's loving [it] and he's really hands-on."

Nothing gets in the way of a shark and its pups, except, of course, a busy work schedule. Kym joked that when she heads back home "we'll high-five at the airport and then he'll leave." But one thing's for sure, Kym says they've "got a system down" that works swimmingly for them.

Prior to giving birth to her twins, Kym spoke to ET back in 2018 and opened up about first-time motherhood and how she wouldn’t be rushing to get back onto the dance floor.

"I've waited so long for this, so I feel I'm just going to enjoy the two,” she shared. “I won't be putting any dance shoes back on, that's for sure."

Hunting Housewives premieres Saturday, March 9, on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: