Labor Day Deals: Amazon's Best Designer Bags from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and More

By ETonline Staff
Labor Day is coming up and that means fall is just a couple weeks away. We're already shopping for new fall fashion and a new season calls for a new designer bag. The good new is that, along with Amazon's Labor Day deals, it just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals on designer bags, crossbody bags, and totes to match our fall wardrobes.

Right about now, we're stocking up on cute and cozy tops to go with our booties and loafers to enjoy chilly weather. We also need just the right accessory to bring our favorite fall outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel or you want a luxury handbag that makes a statement, you can find deep discounts of up to 82% on designer handbags for all the right fall fashion trends with Amazon's Labor Day deals. and its Fall Fashion Guide

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon's Fall Fashion Guide delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer bags at deep discounts with Amazon's Labor Day deals.

The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young
The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials. 
$177 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At more than $170 off, you can't beat the price. 
$103 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
If you're not ready to wear a leather jacket, the Frye Sindy Hobo gives you the same edge in a sweater. It's crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. 
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Wear it with a denim jacket or a cozy sweater, this timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 40% off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.
$25 (REGULARLY $30)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style in just the right fall colors.
$109 (REGULARLY $158)
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Amazon
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet
Sometimes you just need a wristlet where you're going. This Coach Corner Zip Wristlet is the perfect size to carry your essentials.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at more than $100 off the regular price, it's a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$81 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$195 AT AMAZON
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure to hold everything you need. 
$29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Item Tote
This spacious and sophisticated bag is so versatile you can go to the grocery store or go on a trip. 
FROM $169 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $248)
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$40 (REGULARLY $89)
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Voyager Tote
This Michael Kors Voyager Tote is a practical and stylish purse for your fall wardrobe. It's an average sized bag but it holds a lot. It fits a laptop along with your keys and wallet with room to spare.
$195 AND AND UP (REGULARLY $278)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Just picture this Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag with a moto jacket. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. 
$141 (REGULARLY $278)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear throughout the fall season.
$80 AT AMAZON
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. 
$128 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
The Louise Medium Dome Satchel  by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in five colors.
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$198 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $40 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers. 
$96 (REGULARLY $148)
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
Amazon
JW PEI 90s Crocodile Purse
This JW PEI vegan leather crocodile bag screams '90s fashion,' and seems like something Kendall Jenner would have in her closet. This bag is offered in 8 other colors perfect for day-to-night looks! 
$39
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag from Kattee. This Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag is also offered in black or blue. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. 
$195 (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$162 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag -- we love a classic black bag. Get it now for $65 off! That's a 45% savings.
$197 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)

