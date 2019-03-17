Lady Gaga channeled her love of classic Hollywood into a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress for the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The "Shallow" singer stunned on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday evening, rocking a gorgeous Rodarte leather ruched bustier with a white bow and white ruffled details, a ruffled leather skirt, and black heels.

Gaga, who took home an Oscar this year for Best Original Song, wore her bright locks in gorgeous, loose curls, evoking a Veronica Lake elegance that was accentuated by her bold, vibrant makeup, and beautiful silver heart and bow earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The celebrated songstress attended the fashion awards show with wigmaker and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras, a friend of the singer's who has been with Haus of Gaga since 2009, when he worked with her on The Monster Ball Tour.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gaga was actually tasked with presenting Aspiras with an award at the show, and commemorated the occasion on her Instagram story with a snapshot she took while getting ready with the talented stylist.

"On my way to present best hair stylist of the year from The Daily Front Row to my best friend and hair artist for a decade @fredericaspiras," Gaga wrote over the dressing room selfie.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga has been absolutely exuding grace and elegance over the last few months during the post-A Star Is Born awards season, with one of my most stunning looks coming at this year's Oscar ceremony.

ET recently spoke with designer Brandon Maxwell, who opened up about dressing Gaga for her first Oscar win in February, calling the experience, "Magical."

"You can imagine the out-of-body experience I had when she won," said Maxwell, who became Gaga's fashion director in 2012 before launching his own eponymous line in 2015. "It was incredible."

For more on Gaga's impeccable Academy Awards look, check out the video below.

