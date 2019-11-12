Fans and followers weren’t the only ones surprised by Lamar Odom’s engagement news.

The former NBA star took to social media on Monday to announce that he is engaged to Sabrina Parr.

According to an account that reportedly belongs to Odom's son, Lamar Morales-Odom Jr., he felt "hurt and caught off guard” upon learning of his father's engagement.

“Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media,” reads a caption, alongside a photo showing him and his sister, Destiny Morales-Odom, with their dad when they were younger. “I was hurt and caught off guard.”

“At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man,” the post continues. “I have to be responsible for what I post, I have nothing but love for my dad and want what’s best for him.”

The post came a day after Odom Jr. reportedly took a dig at the short amount of time his father has known Parr.

According to The Shade Room, the teen left a since-deleted comment on Odom’s engagement announcement post.

"Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don't approve of homegirl but she already got your a** ina sunken place,” the 17-year-old's comment allegedly read. “Shame family gotta find out on social media but that's been how life been all the time as a son of an odom."

Odom Jr.'s post on Tuesday appeared to be an explanation of his initial comments.

Odom’s engagement comes following his recent stint on Dancing With the Stars, and ET caught up with two of his castmates, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, on Monday night, as they reacted to the news.

"That's incredible! He deserves happiness and they look so happy together!" Carson enthused. "We're really happy for them."

"They're such a sweet couple," Mitchell chimed in. "That's so awesome."

Odom previously had high-profile relationships with reality star Khloe Kardashian and actress Taraji P. Henson.

