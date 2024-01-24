Lamorne Morris says the cast and crew of New Girl "would all love to do" a reunion, but it might be tricky to get Jake Johnson back.

Speaking with ET's Hope Sloop following the launch of his new partnership with Mr. Clean, Morris, 40, said that the cast has certainly had conversations about doing more with their now-iconic characters -- especially after the pandemic when the show picked up steam from fans who had just discovered it -- but that ultimately, any reunions will be up to the show's creator, Elizabeth Meriwether.

"If that's something she wants to take on. It's not easy to create a show like that – she had a lot of sleepless nights for sure trying to hone in on these characters and write these jokes and these storylines," Morris told ET. "You gotta call her, you gotta call Liz or Jake Johnson because Jake Johnson really ran the ship."

Morris portrayed the ever-hilarious and lovable Winston Bishop on the FOX sitcom for seven seasons, starring alongside Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone and Damon Wayans Jr. Since the show came to an end in 2018, the cast has appeared to remain close, supporting each other's new projects -- like Morris did for Johnson's new film in a hilarious ad -- and engaging in social media shenanigans.

Despite directly appealing to Johnson, 45, while talking with ET, Morris jokingly said he thinks his former co-star -- whose feature directorial debut Self Reliance recently held the No. 1 spot on Hulu -- might be too expensive to bring back for any potential sequels or follow-ups of their hit show.

"His quota is so high now that I don't believe we'd be able to afford him," Morris said. "He has a new movie that just came out, Self Reliance or some s**t like that, you know, that no one seems to be watching. But besides that, besides those two, we would all love to do it."

In 2022, Deschanel, Morris and Simone launched a New Girl-inspired podcast, Welcome to Our Show, where they recapped some of the biggest moments from over the years and spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets.

At one point, the 500 Days of Summer actress even confirmed that at first, the writers tried to separate Johnson and her, whose characters undergo a friends-to-lovers arc throughout the course of the show.

When asked by Morris if it was true that the writers felt that she and Johnson had too much chemistry at the start and wanted to keep them apart, Deschanel confirmed, sharing, "I remember them saying that. They were like, 'Listen, you guys have such great chemistry. This is a series. We have to play this out over time, and we don't want to put you guys in the same storylines together.'"

Speaking of dynamic casts, ET also asked Morris about his role in the 2018 film Game Night, starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and the potential for a sequel, which fans have spent years begging for.

"You know, I ran into one of the directors not too long ago and I believe he said 'no.' Because I asked and I believe it was straight-up 'no.' For me, I would love to. I think that was a very underrated comedy, people really love it – people who watch it, love it," Morris said.

The film was directed by Freaks and Geeks actor John Francis Daley and Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Jonathan Goldstein and also stars Jesse Plemons, Sharon Horgan, Billy Magnussen, Kyle Chandler and Kylie Bunbury. It follows a group of friends experiencing a game night that goes off the rails and entraps them in a twisted crime operation.

For his part, Morris says it's a role he would be happy to return to and even took a moment to send up the Bat Signal for Bateman and McAdams, who he says could get a Game Night sequel in the works.

"For me, the ending of that film allowed for a sequel. And you know, the cast, we're all still acting. Somebody call Jason Bateman and tell him to make it happen, or Rachel McAdams, they can make this happen."

As for what he has ahead of him, the actor and comedian said that after wrapping on Fargo, he would love to tap into another major anthology series on television and has a specific one or two in mind.

"White Lotus because they always seem to be in some cool vacation spot and everyone on that show crushes," he said. "It would be like Fargo in a way in where you're only working with people that are home run hitters and are really good. It's only going to elevate your ability. And the writing's really good."

Morris also said that while he hasn't had the chance to check into The White Lotus yet, it's not for lack of trying as he says he auditioned for season two, which premiered at the end of 2022. He also would be open to heading on over to another HBO hit anthology.

"True Detective, I would be playing a detective again -- cop again -- however, I'm okay with that because the tone of that show, ooh, it's so good," he said. "I love True Detective. If anyone wants to give me a call... or call Jake Johnson because he's also my agent and my manager -- he'll make the final decision."

In his most recent project, Morris played Witt Farr, a North Dakota police deputy who is caught in the crossfire when a Minnesota housewife (Juno Temple) is abducted by her gun-slinging sheriff husband (Jon Hamm) who she previously escaped from. The series is already earning significant Emmy buzz after taking the Golden Globes by storm with nominations for Temple and the series as a whole.

ET asked Morris how he would feel if he got to attend the Emmys as a first-time nominee and what it's been like to see the love for their season of the well-established series.

"I am super excited. It would mean to the world to me. That'd be awesome to be there [at the Emmys] in honor of our show. It just speaks to the filmmakers that were involved in the process, Noah Hawley and everyone else involved, the actors," he said. "Fargo already comes in with this ilk already so people are expecting something great and I'm just excited that people agree that we lived up to it, to the Fargo name. I'm excited, we'll see."

