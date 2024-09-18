Pumpkin spice season may have just started, but Laneige is wasting no time ringing in the holiday season. The celeb-loved Korean beauty brand just launched its highly anticipated Holiday Collection and the lineup is irresistible.

The 2024 Laneige Holiday Collection features limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask flavors in Eggnog Latte and Candy Cane along with more seasonal spins on skincare essentials and new gift sets. Fans will love that the best-selling Midnight Minis set has made an iconic return, now including Watermelon Pop and Peach Iced Tea flavors of the Sydney Sweeney-approved Lip Sleeping Mask.

Shop the Laneige Holiday Collection

With nourishing coconut oil, shea and murumuru seed butter, the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has been a long-time cult-favorite beauty product. This holiday release is here to address all your pout problems during the fall and winter. From intense hydration to antioxidants and delicious flavors, these pieces are holiday must-haves.

Each year, many of these gift sets will have sold out come December, so be sure to shop early if you want to guarantee yours. Plus, they're also a great way to save money while stocking up on your own favorites or discovering new products. Keep scrolling to shop the entire Laneige Holiday Collection before it's too late.

Shop Laneige's Holiday Collection 2024

Laneige Midnight Minis Laneige Laneige Midnight Minis The ultimate gift for the Lip Sleeping Mask lovers is back, but this time it includes a new Watermelon Pop flavor along with four other iconic flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Peached Iced Tea, and Mango. $21 at Laneige Shop Now $21 at Amazon Shop Now

