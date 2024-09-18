Shop
Beauty & Wellness

Laneige Just Dropped Its 2024 Holiday Collection — Shop the New Seasonal Favorites and Gift Sets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Laneige Holiday Collection 2024
Laneige
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:33 PM PDT, September 18, 2024

Shop the Laneige Holiday Collection featuring Candy Cane Lip Glowy Balm, Eggnog Latte Lip Sleeping Mask and more.

Pumpkin spice season may have just started, but Laneige is wasting no time ringing in the holiday season. The celeb-loved Korean beauty brand just launched its highly anticipated Holiday Collection and the lineup is irresistible.

The 2024 Laneige Holiday Collection features limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask flavors in Eggnog Latte and Candy Cane along with more seasonal spins on skincare essentials and new gift sets. Fans will love that the best-selling Midnight Minis set has made an iconic return, now including Watermelon Pop and Peach Iced Tea flavors of the Sydney Sweeney-approved Lip Sleeping Mask. 

Shop the Laneige Holiday Collection

With nourishing coconut oil, shea and murumuru seed butter, the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has been a long-time cult-favorite beauty product. This holiday release is here to address all your pout problems during the fall and winter. From intense hydration to antioxidants and delicious flavors, these pieces are holiday must-haves.

Each year, many of these gift sets will have sold out come December, so be sure to shop early if you want to guarantee yours. Plus, they're also a great way to save money while stocking up on your own favorites or discovering new products. Keep scrolling to shop the entire Laneige Holiday Collection before it's too late.

Shop Laneige's Holiday Collection 2024

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Candy Cane Swirl

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Candy Cane Swirl
Laneige

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Candy Cane Swirl

Give your lips the perfect pout this holiday season with the nourishing overnight mask that delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.

$25 at Laneige

Shop Now

$25 at Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Eggnog Latte

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Eggnog Latte
Laneige

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Eggnog Latte

Your new limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask flavor is here in Eggnog Latte.

$24 at Laneige

Shop Now

$24 at Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Laneige

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

The perfect daytime partner in crime to the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask, Lip Glowy Balm contains Shea and Murumuru Seed butters for powerful moisture-locking hydration.

$19 at Laneige

Shop Now

$19 at Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige Midnight Minis

Laneige Midnight Minis
Laneige

Laneige Midnight Minis

The ultimate gift for the Lip Sleeping Mask lovers is back, but this time it includes a new Watermelon Pop flavor along with four other iconic flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Peached Iced Tea, and Mango.

$21 at Laneige

Shop Now

$21 at Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige Divine Lip Duo

Laneige Divine Lip Duo
Laneige

Laneige Divine Lip Duo

Keep your lips moisturized from day to night with this limited-edition set including the iconic Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Lip Sleeping Mask in Laneige's Peppermint flavor.

$24 at Laneige

Shop Now

$24 at Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige On-the-Glow Balm Trio

Laneige On-the-Glow Balm Trio
Laneige

Laneige On-the-Glow Balm Trio

Get three full sizes of the fan-favorite Lip Glowy Balms in Berry, Gummy Bear, and Vanilla.

$37 at Laneige

Shop Now

$37 at Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige Strong Barrier Minis Set

Laneige Strong Barrier Minis Set
Laneige

Laneige Strong Barrier Minis Set

This barrier-boosting hydration set includes four minis of Laneige skincare must-haves: 2 Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizers, 1 Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, and 1 Water Sleeping Mask.

$39 at Laneige

Shop Now

$39 at Amazon

Shop Now

Tags: