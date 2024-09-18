Shop the Laneige Holiday Collection featuring Candy Cane Lip Glowy Balm, Eggnog Latte Lip Sleeping Mask and more.
Pumpkin spice season may have just started, but Laneige is wasting no time ringing in the holiday season. The celeb-loved Korean beauty brand just launched its highly anticipated Holiday Collection and the lineup is irresistible.
The 2024 Laneige Holiday Collection features limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask flavors in Eggnog Latte and Candy Cane along with more seasonal spins on skincare essentials and new gift sets. Fans will love that the best-selling Midnight Minis set has made an iconic return, now including Watermelon Pop and Peach Iced Tea flavors of the Sydney Sweeney-approved Lip Sleeping Mask.
Shop the Laneige Holiday Collection
With nourishing coconut oil, shea and murumuru seed butter, the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has been a long-time cult-favorite beauty product. This holiday release is here to address all your pout problems during the fall and winter. From intense hydration to antioxidants and delicious flavors, these pieces are holiday must-haves.
Each year, many of these gift sets will have sold out come December, so be sure to shop early if you want to guarantee yours. Plus, they're also a great way to save money while stocking up on your own favorites or discovering new products. Keep scrolling to shop the entire Laneige Holiday Collection before it's too late.
Shop Laneige's Holiday Collection 2024
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Candy Cane Swirl
Give your lips the perfect pout this holiday season with the nourishing overnight mask that delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Eggnog Latte
Your new limited-edition Lip Sleeping Mask flavor is here in Eggnog Latte.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
The perfect daytime partner in crime to the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask, Lip Glowy Balm contains Shea and Murumuru Seed butters for powerful moisture-locking hydration.
Laneige Midnight Minis
The ultimate gift for the Lip Sleeping Mask lovers is back, but this time it includes a new Watermelon Pop flavor along with four other iconic flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Peached Iced Tea, and Mango.
Laneige Divine Lip Duo
Keep your lips moisturized from day to night with this limited-edition set including the iconic Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Lip Sleeping Mask in Laneige's Peppermint flavor.
Laneige On-the-Glow Balm Trio
Get three full sizes of the fan-favorite Lip Glowy Balms in Berry, Gummy Bear, and Vanilla.
Laneige Strong Barrier Minis Set
This barrier-boosting hydration set includes four minis of Laneige skincare must-haves: 2 Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizers, 1 Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, and 1 Water Sleeping Mask.
