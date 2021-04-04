Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nordstrom fans (and everyone else!), this is your last chance to save big at Nordstrom Spring Sale! Shop now to stock up and save on everything from everyday fashion favorites and beauty products to stylish face masks and home goods at Nordstrom.

From now until April 5, Nordstrom is marking down thousands of its items for up to 50% off -- and you'll find nearly everything you might be looking for to start the spring season off right. From trendy wardrobe staples (including comfortable loungewear) and beauty products, to serving dishes and electronics to help host your next outdoor gathering in style, Nordstrom's spring sale has it all!

There's no promo code required for this epic Nordstrom sale, which means all you have to do is find what you're looking for and add them to the cart. Sounds good, right? But, as Nordstrom sales tend to go, odds are some products will sell out -- and fast. So, to save you some time and give you a head start, we did a little shopping for you. ET Style pulled together the must-have items we're eyeing from the sale.

So, what are you waiting for? It's time to start shopping the Nordstrom Spring Sale. And while you're at it, be sure to check out the Pop-In@Nordstrom shop with Package Free, which has a curated collection of affordable, zero-waste versions of your everyday essentials (including beauty, home and kitchen products) to help you reduce your waste (just in time for Earth Day).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Nordstrom Spring Sale worth buying for this season.

Laura Mercier Secret Face Brightening Setting Powder Nordstrom Laura Mercier Secret Face Brightening Setting Powder Laura Mercier is infamous for their setting powders, but they have tons of other amazing products to complete your look. Get 15% off Laura Mercier beauty lover's favorite products. $24 (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie Nordstrom Freshman Tie Dye Hoodie Cover yourself in cute this spring with a tie dye hoodie from Freshman. $21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35) Buy now

Andy & Evan 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set Nordstrom Andy & Evan 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set Make masking up fun for the kids with this 4-Pack Youth Coloring Face Masks & 5-Pack Fabric Markers Set. Let the kiddos rock their own designs this Spring and Summer with this face mask set. $17 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $23) Buy now

Jewel Badgley Mischka Natalie Embellished Sandal Nordstrom Jewel Badgley Mischka Natalie Embellished Sandal Bedazzle your spring wardrobe with these Jewel Badgley Mischka Natalie Embellished Sandals. At 36% off, these jeweled sandals are a must-buy! $50 (REGULARLY $79) Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner Nordstrom Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner Eyeliner for $10, count us in! A Benefit Cosmetics Matte Liquid Eyeliner perfect for any cat eye look! $10 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace Nordstrom Madewell Coinlink Chain Necklace The perfect necklace for layering with your other necklaces. Use this jewelry piece to accessorize all your spring outfits. $14 (REGULARLY $28) Buy Now

Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Nordstrom Kimi and Kai Shae One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit If ever there was a flattering maternity bathing suit, this is it. $48 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68) Buy now

Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings Nordstrom Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings These Nordstrom Pavé Inset Oval Orbital Earrings adds sparkle to any outfit you're wearing. Also with Mother's Day coming up, these earrings can be the perfect gift for mom. At 63% off, they're a no-brainer. $25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

LEVI'S® 501® High Waist Ripped Cutoff Denim Shorts Nordstrom LEVI'S® 501® High Waist Ripped Cutoff Denim Shorts Turn heads in these Levi's High Waist Distressed Shorts all Spring and Summer long. Style these denim shorts with sneakers or heels depending on the look! $49 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring Nordstrom Madewell Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring Want to up your ear stack? Be sure to add this little Madewell huggie to your cart. At 60% off, you can get a pair of earrings for $10. Check out the other five styles that are on sale! $5 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

Native Union BELT Extra Large Lightning to USB Charging Cable Nordstrom Native Union BELT Extra Large Lightning to USB Charging Cable A sleek and simple USB Charging Cable by Native Union to charge your iPhone. This Native Union Apple Charging Cable is 10-feet long and features a tangle-free design. At 40% off, there's no way to pass on this deal! $35 Buy Now

Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker Nordstrom Nike Air Max 90 Sneaker Looking for a pair of streetwear-approved kicks to give the little one in your life? These are the sneakers for you. $44 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

BP. Long Sleeve Henley Crop Top Nordstrom BP. Long Sleeve Henley Crop Top This fun, flirty, floral henley style crop top from BP. was made from spring. $6 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

1.State Off the Shoulder Sheer Chiffon Blouse Nordstrom 1.State Off the Shoulder Sheer Chiffon Blouse Stay cool and cute this Spring and Summer in this 1.State Off the Shoulder Sheer Chiffon Blouse. This blouse is also available in Black and Pink. $47 (REGULARLY $79) Buy Now

Zella Cali Fleece Joggers Nordstrom Zella Cali Fleece Joggers Whether you're on the go, working out, or lounging around the house, these Zella Cali Fleece Joggers are perfect for almost any casual event. $35 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set Nordstrom Rabbit Cheese Knives, Slicer & Board Set Get ready to host your friends and family for outdoor gatherings with this pretty cheese board set. $36 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick Nordstrom Dior Rouge Dior Refillable Lipstick When you can get a luxurious tube of Dior lipstick for a discount, how can you pass it up? Now that Spring is here, there's no better time to stock up on your favorite beauty items. Shop Dior beauty items including perfumes, lip balms, foundations, mascaras and more for 15% off at Nordstrom. $38 Buy Now

AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck Nordstrom AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck A Y2K-inspired mesh top to wear on its own with a bralette or underneath your favorite top or dress. This AFRM Zadie Semi Sheer Turtleneck is available in 13 different prints. $16 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Chinese Laundry Rumor Sandal Nordstrom Chinese Laundry Rumor Sandal These Chinese Laundry Rumor Sandals can brighten up any day with this yellow color. Rock these sandals with cute spring dresses or jeans. These Sandals are available in eight other colors and prints. $40 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Leith Double Scoop Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit Nordstrom Leith Double Scoop Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit This sleek bodysuit is perfect for all your spring ensembles -- especially when it's available for $10. $10 (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks Nordstrom Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks Take the opportunity of the Nordstrom sale to grab a fresh stack of 100% cotton face masks to wear throughout spring and summer. Complete your outfit with this 4-pack of face masks. Select face masks and accessories on sale up to 65% off here. $12 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Nordstrom Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment We're transitioning our Skincare products to Spring skincare routine. Use this Sunday Riley lactate treatment for gentle exfoliation session in your skincare routine. This All-in-one treatment is what you need to provide that youthful glow you want this Spring and Summer. $41 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream Nordstrom Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream Leave the dry winter skin in the past with this rich Kiehl's face cream. While providing 24 hour moisture, this Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream hydrates and smooths all skin types. At this Nordstrom Sale all Kiehl's Since 1851 products are 15% off. $19 (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Gorjana Frankie Lariat Necklace Nordstrom Gorjana Frankie Lariat Necklace Delicate jewelry will never be a bad choice in our books. Wear this Gorjana Necklace on its own or layer it with your other favorites. If you're a minimalist or just love dainty jewelry, Gorjana has a full selection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more! $30 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings Zella's leggings have become a cult-favorite among Nordstrom shoppers everywhere. And now, you can get a pair from the brand for a major discount. $40 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask Nordstrom Brixton Everything Reversible Adult Face Mask Why have one mask when you have two (in one)? This style from Brixton is available for 40% off. $10 (REGULARLY $16) Buy Now

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte Nordstrom Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte Serve up a dip or sauce in this Le Creuset mini cocotte. The other colors sold out fast, leaving this Cerise and Meringue colors. Get it now before it's gone! $20 (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt Nordstrom Zella Coastal Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt Nope, we're still not over tie-dye yet. And what better way to wear the trend than with some cute loungewear like this Zella crewneck sweatshirt? $35 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

