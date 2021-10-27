Sponsored By shopDisney

Last Chance To Get Halloween Costumes From shopDisney

By Danica Creahan
shopDisney Halloween - Haunted Mansion
shopDisney

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't gotten a Halloween costume yet, you're running out of time! The good news is that shopDisney has tons of costumes and accessories from its Halloween Collection -- some are marked down, so if you want to shop ahead for next year, you can get a deal now!

Shop an array of delightfully discounted attire, including costumes from Star Wars, The Mandalorian, fan-favorite Pixar films and more. Try on being a beloved Disney princess for the evening, or transform into one of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. You could even treat the entire family to one of shopDisney’s family costume collections to have a truly Incredible Halloween. 

So if you’re ready for All Hallows Eve and looking to summon some Halloween spirit(s), be sure to check out shopDisney’s Halloween collection, not only for the bewitching costumes, but also for some boo-tiful home decor, park apparel, and the new utterly wicked Hocus Pocus collection.  

Here are our favorite spooky stylish costumes and accessories from shopDisney’s Halloween collection. Happy haunting and remember, beware of hitchhiking ghosts! 

Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
shopDisney
Sarah Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
The time has come to play with this Sarah Sanderson costume accessory set! With the youngest Sanderson sister’s satin cape and long blonde wavy hairpiece, all you’ll be missing is her lucky rat tail to complete the look. 
$35$21
Winifred Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
Winifred Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
shopDisney
Winifred Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
With this hooded cape and styled hairpiece, you can swiftly transform into the eldest Sanderson sister for All Hallow's Eve. 
$35$21
Mary Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
Mary Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
shopDisney
Mary Sanderson Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Hocus Pocus
This costume accessory set for the middle Sanderson sister includes a hooded satin cape and headband with colorful curly hair extensions. I suggest we form a calming circle to process this adorable costume idea. 
$35$21
Lilo & Stitch Family Costume Collection
Lilo & Stitch Family Costume Collection
shopDisney
Lilo & Stitch Family Costume Collection
Ohana means family, and family means that no one (furry friends included) gets left out of the group Halloween costume. 
$35$23
Incredibles Family Costume Collection
Incredibles Family Costume Collection
shopDisney
Incredibles Family Costume Collection
Where is my Super Suit? This truly incredible costume collection comes to Halloween’s rescue with options for the whole family.
$45 AND UP$27 AND UP
Russell Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Up
Russell Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Up
shopDisney
Russell Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Up
Adventure is definitely out there on Halloween with this Russell costume accessory set by your side! With the included badge print sash, Wilderness Explorer pennant and patch, baseball cap and bandana kerchief, the badge for best costume is practically in the bag. 
$30$18
Maleficent Costume for Adults – Sleeping Beauty
Maleficent Costume for Adults – Sleeping Beauty
shopDisney
Maleficent Costume for Adults – Sleeping Beauty
You’re certain to receive an invitation to the Halloween party of the season with this spellbinding costume. 
$65$45
Ewok Costume for Baby – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Ewok Costume for Baby – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
shopDisney
Ewok Costume for Baby – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Every baby should dress up as an Ewok.
$35$23
Fairy Godmother Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Cinderella
Fairy Godmother Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Cinderella
shopDisney
Fairy Godmother Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Cinderella
This Fairy Godmother costume accessory set is bibbidi-bobbidi-beautiful! The set includes lined satin capelet and hood, a glittering bow tie, and a light-up wand.
$35$23
Oogie Boogie Costume for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oogie Boogie Costume for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
shopDisney
Oogie Boogie Costume for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
It’s a sure bet that this costume will be a winner at your next Halloween OR Christmas party. It's Oogie's turn to boogie now!
$130$90

Is there anything more exciting as a kid than choosing your Halloween costume? ShopDisney’s costume collection for kids is jam-packed with enchanting options infused with Disney magic.

Mike Wazowski Costume for Toddlers– Monsters University
Mike Wazowski Costume for Toddlers– Monsters University
shopDisney
Mike Wazowski Costume for Toddlers– Monsters University
Send your little one off to college early as Mike Wazowski from Monsters University. This eye-catching costume includes the jumpsuit, foam character overlay and an ''MU'' hat.
$36$25
The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars
The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars
shopDisney
The Mandalorian Costume for Kids – Star Wars
This is the way to do Halloween right. This Mandalorian costume includes a full Mandalorian bodysuit with belt, cape, and helmet mask. 
$50
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set
shopDisney
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set
This costume set will turn any wheelchair into The Mandalorian's Razor Crest ship so your bounty hunter can easily travel to a galaxy far, far away… or head out on a trick or treating mission.
$50
Cruella Red Dress Costume for Tweens – Live Action
Cruella Red Dress Costume for Tweens – Live Action
shopDisney
Cruella Red Dress Costume for Tweens – Live Action
This costume certainly makes a statement, not everyone may appreciate that, but it isn’t FOR everyone, it’s for you! This cruelly fabulous dress is made of silky red satin with a shiny, red winged collar, half mesh front bodice and a ruched detail mermaid skirt.
$50$35
Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set
Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set
shopDisney
Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set
With a bit of Fairy Godmother’s magic, and six felt pieces including two large wheel covers, two small wheel covers, and two carriage pieces, your wheelchair can be transformed into Cinderella’s enchanted pumpkin carriage.
$50
Belle Costume for Kids – Beauty and the Beast
Belle Costume for Kids – Beauty and the Beast
shopDisney
Belle Costume for Kids – Beauty and the Beast
A tale as old as time and a costume that’s truly timeless, this Princess Belle dress features delicate rosettes, a jeweled brooch, golden foil artwork, and glittering skirts that truly put the Beauty in Beauty and the Beast. 
$50
The Child Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
The Child Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
shopDisney
The Child Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
A Child costume for your child, how perfect!
$25
Darth Vader Costume with Sound for Kids – Star Wars
Darth Vader Costume with Sound for Kids – Star Wars
shopDisney
Darth Vader Costume with Sound for Kids – Star Wars
Take a trip to the dark side for spooky season with this detailed Darth Vader Costume. It includes a mask, bodysuit, gloves, belt, and cape and features eight sound effects. 
$45 AND UP

Get your furry friend in on the fun with shopDisney’s costume collection for pets! Whether you’re coordinating costumes with your doggo, or you just have to see them dressed as Mickey Mouse, shopDisney has an iconic animal sidekick costume for your own animal sidekick. 

Mickey Mouse Pet Costume
Mickey Mouse Pet Costume
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Pet Costume
Well hot dog! Isn’t this costume the cutest? Help your pup join the Mickey Mouse club in this absolutely precious getup.
$23
Sven Pet Costume - Frozen
Sven Pet Costume shopDisney
shopDisney
Sven Pet Costume - Frozen
This Sven costume for your pet is totally worth melting for.
$25
Flounder Pet Costume – The Little Mermaid
Flounder Pet Costume – The Little Mermaid
shopDisney
Flounder Pet Costume – The Little Mermaid
Help your furry friend make a splash with this Flounder costume from The Little Mermaid.
$25
Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume
Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume
shopDisney
Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume
Help your favorite furry space ranger soar to infinity and beyond with this costume. For extra flair, the lightweight padded wings light up.
$30
Tinker Bell Pet Costume
Tinker Bell Pet Costume – Peter Pan
shopDisney
Tinker Bell Pet Costume
What dog doesn't want to be Disney's favorite fairy? 
$25

Who better to spend your spooky season with than the Sanderson sisters? ShopDisney’s new Hocus Pocus collection features fashion inspired by the spooktacular 1993 Halloween film, and the designs are so stylish it’s almost scary!

Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey
Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey
shopDisney
Hocus Pocus Spirit Jersey
Show some spirit with this pullover jersey featuring the Sanderson sisters and several of their witchy symbols. Across the back of this spellbinding sweater, puffy ink reads, ''It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus.'' 
$75 AT SHOPDISNEY
Hocus Pocus Loungefly Wallet
Hocus Pocus Loungefly Wallet
shopDisney
Hocus Pocus Loungefly Wallet
This bewitching wallet features the Sanderson sisters flying across the front in a 3D appliqué.
$50 AT SHOPDISNEY
Hocus Pocus Reversible Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Hocus Pocus Reversible Long Sleeve T-Shirt
shopDisney
Hocus Pocus Reversible Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Are you team Binx or team Sanderson sisters? With this reversible long sleeve shirt, you won’t have to choose between the witches and their feline foe.
$50 AT SHOPDISNEY
Hocus Pocus Loungefly Mini Backpack
Hocus Pocus Loungefly Mini Backpack
shopDisney
Hocus Pocus Loungefly Mini Backpack
You can now preorder this enchanting Loungefly backpack featuring a print inspired by all the antics of the Sanderson sisters. It’s just a bunch of (adorable) hocus pocus!
$75 AT SHOPDISNEY

If you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit as soon as possible, check out some of shopDisney’s home decor to adorn your very own haunted mansion for the season.

The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket
The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket
shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket
The spirits will materialize only if you remain safely tucked in with your hands, arms, feet and legs inside- of this cozy blanket! This Haunted Mansion blanket is perfect for the nights with a ghostly chill in the air.
$60 AT SHOPDISNEY
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug with Spoon
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug with Spoon
shopDisney
The Nightmare Before Christmas Mug with Spoon
This microwave and dishwasher safe mug doesn’t have to hold Sally’s Worm Wort soup, it can liven up anything from your coffee to hot cocoa, and comes with a decorative spoon straight from the movie.
$20 AT SHOPDISNEY
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Wreath
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Wreath
shopDisney
Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Wreath
This adorably festive Halloween wreath is simply ear-esistible! Who says Christmas should get all the wreath fun?
$50 AT SHOPDISNEY

Autumn is such a magical time to visit the Disney parks. If you’re on the hunt for your next outfit that’s appropriately festive for fall and ready for a long day at Disneyland, look no further than shopDisney’s seasonal park apparel.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Balloon Light-Up Ear Headband
Mickey Mouse Halloween Balloon Light-Up Ear Headband
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Halloween Balloon Light-Up Ear Headband
This frightfully delightful set of ears feature orange Mickey Mouse balloons that can light up at night and are positively perfect for trick & treat at this year's Oogie Boogie Bash!
$30
The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey
The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey
shopDisney
The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey
Summon the most stylish of spirits with this Haunted Mansion sweater, featuring  glow-in-the-dark puff ink lettering on the back and the title of “Ghost Host” on the front.
$75 AT SHOPDISNEY
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Light-Up Halloween Candy Bag
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Light-Up Halloween Candy Bag
shopDisney
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Light-Up Halloween Candy Bag
This felt tote bag will light your way as you trick or treat with built-in LED lights around the jack-o-lantern’s eyes. Get this trick or treat tote for just $16 with any other shopDisney purchase through Aug. 31.
$20 AT SHOPDISNEY
$16 WITH PURCHASE AT SHOPDISNEY
Oogie Boogie Spirit Jersey – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oogie Boogie Spirit Jersey – The Nightmare Before Christmas
shopDisney
Oogie Boogie Spirit Jersey – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Channel the (stylish) shadow on the moon at night in this frighteningly fashionable top.
$75 AT SHOPDISNEY
Minnie Mouse Witch Ear Headband for Adults
Minnie Mouse Witch Ear Headband for Adults
shopDisney
Minnie Mouse Witch Ear Headband for Adults
If a full costume isn't your style, a wicked twist on Minnie Mouse ears might be costume enough. 
$30

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The 29 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now

Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond

The Best Halloween Candy Buckets and Treat Bags You Can Buy Online

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family

Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021

The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs