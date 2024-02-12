Sales & Deals

Last Chance to Shop Abercrombie's Viral Jeans for 25% Off — Shop TikTok's Favorite Denim Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 4:22 PM PST, February 12, 2024

Last chance to shop the Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Sale on trending jeans for winter.

These days, TikTok can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans. There's a ton to love about Abercrombie's stretchy denim that's still soft and structured for all-day comfort and style. If you want to try the brand's fan-favorite jeans for yourself, you can save on all the viral denim styles at this Abercrombie sale. 

The Abercrombie Denim Sale is offering 25% off the brand's best-selling jeans and 15% off other winter wardrobe must-haves. 

Shop Abercrombie's Denim Sale

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that TikTok has become obsessed with. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Right now, the Abercrombie '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans are 25% off, so you might just want to grab more than one pair in your favorite colors and washes before the sale ends.

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$90 $68

Shop Now

Peak winter has arrived, which means there’s no time like the present to fully transition your wardrobe into one that can stand up against the freezing temperatures, snow, and winds that come with it. For more trending fits and TikTok-favorites to wear in 2024, we've rounded up can't-miss affordable denim styles for women below.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Achieve a laid-back look with these TikTok-approved baggy jeans — also available in Curve Love — that sit just below the belly button. 

$90 $35

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

This Mid Rise Straight Jean features a vintage stretch fabric, goes-with-everything light wash and full-length leg. 

$90 $27

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These jeans feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist, so you can wear them with your shirt tucked or not. Curve Love also features an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate waist-gap.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

The Internet's favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans have an extra few inches in the hip to eliminate waist gapping.

$99 $60

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99 $75

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$100 $75

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Women: Get Up to 50% Off Top-Rated Denim Styles

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Women: Get Up to 50% Off Top-Rated Denim Styles

This Taylor Swift-Approved Denim Brand Is Having a Mega Sale Right Now

Sales & Deals

This Taylor Swift-Approved Denim Brand Is Having a Mega Sale Right Now

The Best On-Trend Wide-Leg Leggings

Style

The Best On-Trend Wide-Leg Leggings

18 Internet-Famous Winter Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop Now

Style

18 Internet-Famous Winter Fashion Finds on Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women

Style

The Best Wide-Leg Pants for Women

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Women

Oprah's Favorite Orolay Amazon Coat Is on Major Sale for Winter

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorite Orolay Amazon Coat Is on Major Sale for Winter

Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets and Gear at REI's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Winter Jackets and Gear at REI's Sale

15 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

Sales & Deals

15 Best Deals on Puffer Jackets for Women to Stay Warm All Winter Long

Save Up to 40% on Wardrobe Must-Haves from Abercrombie's Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Wardrobe Must-Haves from Abercrombie's Winter Sale

Tags: