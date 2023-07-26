Latto is spicing up Grown-ish's final season.

Hot off her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song, "Seven," with BTS' Jungkook where she's the featured artist, the rapper is celebrating with a special guest appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Freeform series. Playing glamorous wine rep Sloane, Latto adds some heat when she and Doug (Diggy Simmons) have a flirty moment by the bar.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, titled "Right My Wrongs," the 24-year-old "Lottery" rapper saunters into Doug's bar in a fire-engine red power suit with a "special delivery" -- a bag full of fancy wine.

"I'm about to get rid of all my wine so I can see you again," Doug says as the two heat up the scene.

"Sounds like I win either way," Sloane replies.

As Doug soft-pitches ideas for food and wine pairings -- jalapeno poppers with sauvignon blanc, to be specific -- Sloane is hesitant about the combo. But, because it's Doug, she's "down to try anything once."

"So the lady likes adventure," Doug surmises.

"She does," she answers, offering a wine alternative. This prompts Doug to jump into action, a little more than excited to pop open the bottle.

"You can't rush fine wine or fine women," Sloane flirts back. Spicy!

Latto has a lot to be happy about as of late. In addition to her hit with Jungkook, she recently wrapped up the North American run as a supporting act for Lizzo on The Special Tour. Back in March, ET spoke with the "Big Energy" artist about going on the road with the "About Damn Time" rapper.

"Surreal. Surreal. Surreal," said the two-time GRAMMY nominee. "It's everything that I worked and prayed for, but it's, like, go time. It's real life now. It's not a dream anymore."

She also offered some insight into what goes down on tour with Lizzo. "We be popping champagne," she bragged. "We got, like, this cool a** catering room with, like, vegan options and everything, so I just be, like, pigging out and living my best life, you know?"

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

