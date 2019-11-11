Lauren Alaina is opening up about the role Dancing With the Stars has played in helping her heal after her breakup with John Crist.

The country singer -- who split up with Crist just a few days before the start of this season of DWTS -- got candid about her love life in a pre-taped package on Monday, before the first of her two performances of the night.

"I am single for the first time as an adult, so I am not trying to hurry love," Alaina told her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, during rehearsals. "I will say that. I am enjoying it."

Monday was Boy Band and Girl Group night on DWTS, and their first number was a quickstep set to The Supremes' "You Can't Hurry Love," which is what sparked the talk of love and romance in the first place.

"I went through a break-up two weeks before I came on this show. It's kind of a crazy time," Alaina explained.

However, it seems that competing on the show has really given her some emotional support.

"Being on Dancing with the Stars has been the perfect recipe for healing my broken heart," the songstress shared. "It's like the show is my new boyfriend. I'm dating Dancing With the Stars and it's going great."

Alaina and Savchenko ended up earning a 34 out of 40 for their quickstep and a 36 for their rumba -- set to the Backstreet Boys hit "I Want It That Way" -- for a total of 70 out of 80, and they ended up moving on to next week's semifinals.

As for her previous relationship, Alaina and Crist began dating in May, just three months after the country crooner broke off her engagement to her ex, Alex Hopkins. Then, just weeks before the show started in September, Alaina sat down for an interview with reigning DWTS Mirrorball champ Bobby Bones and revealed they'd ended their relationship.

"I mean, there's, like, no big story," she explained. "We were like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?"

Earlier this month, Crist became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal when an expose in Christian magazine Charisma News featured interviews with five women accusing the comedian of inappropriate behavior. Last week, he addressed the allegations leveled against him with an apology statement.

