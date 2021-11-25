Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is 40% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

We have officially entered the holiday season, and odds are you're eager to start hosting holiday parties and family gatherings -- that is, if preparing epic homemade meals hasn't already become your new activity du jour. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, Amazon's Le Creuset Black Friday sales within its huge Cyber Week shopping event is just what you need.

From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the brand's signature Dutch oven -- to casserole dishes, utensils and pans, Amazon's deals on Le Creuset include everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook. Right now, you can take 40% off the 3.5 quart cast iron Sauteuse in the flame and licorice shades. The Le Creuset cast iron pot would also make a great gift for a home chef.

You should hurry over to Amazon, though, because a deal this good won’t last long. And if you want more deals on Le Creuset cookware, scroll down to see our top picks from Amazon's Le Creuset sale below. Plus, check out the very best Black Friday sales from major brands and retailers you don't want to miss.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

