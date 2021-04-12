Le Creuset Is Having a Huge Sale -- Save Up to 50% Off Cult Favorites

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the weather warms up and the world reaches a new level of normalcy, odds are you're eager to start hosting Sunday Brunch and al fresco dinners -- that is, if preparing epic homemade meals hasn't already become your new activity du jour. By now, you may have already outfitted your kitchen with the coolest must-have TikTok gadgets, but if you're looking to up your collection with some tried-and-true classics, the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale is just what you need.

From enameled cast iron cookware -- including versions of the brand's signature Dutch oven -- to sauce pans and dinner plates and serving dishes, the Le Creuset sale has everything you could want to satisfy your inner home cook -- and it's all available for up to 50% off the original price. Without a doubt, if there was ever a time to stock up on Le Creuset cookware, it's now. But you better act fast -- items in Le Creuset's sale are already starting to sell out.

Take this opportunity to treat yourself to some new kitchen staples (which will go undoubtedly well with the rest of your home aesthetic). And if you want to know exactly what to get from the shopping event, scroll down to see our top picks from Le Creuset's Factory to Table sale below.

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven Let's be real: When you have the chance to get a Le Creuset Dutch oven on sale, you don't sleep on it. $183 (REGULARLY $305) Buy Now

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Dish Le Creuset Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Dish Le Creuset's Heritage Rectangular dish is an essential cookware piece for anyone who wants to give their baking game a luxurious touch -- and the cherry red hue is will always be a favorite in our book. $20 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Le Creuset Dinner Plates, Set of 4 Le Creuset Le Creuset Dinner Plates, Set of 4 When in doubt, you can never go wrong with classic white dinner plates. And with the glazed nonstick surface, these will be easy to clean after every meal. $40 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Le Creuset Heart Cookware Set Le Creuset Le Creuset Heart Cookware Set Don't worry -- you don't need a romantic occasion to pull these heart-shaped items out for the table setting. Any time you want to add a cute touch to your meal, use this cherry red set, which comes with an enameled cast iron cocotte, a stoneware baking dish and a silicone trivet. $120 (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole Le Creuset Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole Not quite sure what to get from the Le Creuset sale? A classic casserole dish is perfect for every type of meal, whether it's a holiday dinner or a Sunday brunch. $50 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Le Creuset Extra-Large Double Burner Grill Le Creuset Le Creuset Extra-Large Double Burner Grill Turn your stovetop into an outdoor grill with the help of this roomy double burner cast iron grill pan, which has ridges to create the same charred effect on your proteins. $135 (REGULARLY $225) Buy Now

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle Le Creuset Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle Anyone who likes to brew a hot beverage in the comfort of their home will love this simple whistling tea kettle, which will be great for any stovetop. $50 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Le Creuset Signature Saucepan Le Creuset Le Creuset Signature Saucepan Whether you want to make simple sauces from scratch on the regular or you need a smaller pot for single servings of soups, there's no doubt this ocean blue saucepan will become a staple in your cookware. $117 (REGULARLY $195) Buy Now

Le Creuset Soup Pot Le Creuset Le Creuset Soup Pot Perhaps you, like us, have gotten big into making homemade soups. In which case, you'll want to add this enamel cast iron soup pot to your cart. Not only will it hold everything you add into the mix, but it'll add a nice pop of color to your kitchen. $150 (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Divided Baking Dish Le Creuset Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Divided Baking Dish Want to cook two tasty dishes at once? Grab yourself this divided stoneware baking dish, which is perfect for cooking two sides of vegetables or other hot meals. $43 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Le Creuset Oval Baking Dish Le Creuset Le Creuset Oval Baking Dish Use this classic baking dish for any casseroles or hot dishes you might be serving up for your next family gathering. $21 (REGULARLY $42) Buy Now

