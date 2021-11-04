As if the holiday season wasn't already magical enough, now you can add a touch of the Wizarding World to it too with Le Creuset's newest (and arguably most enchanting) cookware collection inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

When one of the most famous cooking tool brands in the world joins forces with one of the most famous film and book franchises of all time, you know the products are going to be really good -- and let us tell you, this collaboration totally delivers.

From signature round Dutch Ovens topped with a Quidditch-inspired knob and spell-casting spatulas to a Deathly Hallows spoon rest and even dessert plates honoring the four Hogwarts Houses, muggles and kitchen aficionados alike can enjoy a magical twist on all of their holiday cooking thanks to the Le Creuset x Harry Potter cookware collection.

Scroll down for the most magical pieces from the Le Creuset x Harry Potter cookware collection set. Plus, shop the Harry Potter Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar.

Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven Sports fans and wizards alike can keep the game of Quidditch close to their heart with this Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven -- topped off with a Golden Snitch-inspired knob. $300 Buy Now

Hedwig Pie Bird Le Creuset Hedwig Pie Bird Keep Harry Potter's cutest and most loyal owl pal close to you with this adorable Hedwig Pie Bird accent. $25 Buy Now

Hogwarts Houses Potholder Le Creuset Hogwarts Houses Potholder Whether you're a member of the Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor or Hufflepuff house, you can feel represented with this colorful Hogwarts Houses Potholder. $50 Buy Now

Looking to get your full Harry Potter fix this winter? Honestly we don't blame you. Step into the magic of the Wizarding World right from your home and stream all of the movies on Peacock or buy them for keeps on Amazon.

