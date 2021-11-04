Lifestyle

Le Creuset Launches Harry Potter Collection to Help You Cook Up Something Magical

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Harry Potter Le Creuset Cookware Collection
Le Creuset

As if the holiday season wasn't already magical enough, now you can add a touch of the Wizarding World to it too with Le Creuset's newest (and arguably most enchanting) cookware collection inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

When one of the most famous cooking tool brands in the world joins forces with one of the most famous film and book franchises of all time, you know the products are going to be really good -- and let us tell you, this collaboration totally delivers.

From signature round Dutch Ovens topped with a Quidditch-inspired knob and spell-casting spatulas to a Deathly Hallows spoon rest and even dessert plates honoring the four Hogwarts Houses, muggles and kitchen aficionados alike can enjoy a magical twist on all of their holiday cooking thanks to the Le Creuset x Harry Potter cookware collection.

Scroll down for the most magical pieces from the Le Creuset x Harry Potter cookware collection set. Plus, shop the Harry Potter Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar.

Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven
Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven
Brew up your favorite Le Creuset Dutch Oven bake with this Harry Potter-inspired one -- featuring a lightning-bolt knob that pays homage to Harry’s iconic scar.
$400
Hogwarts Express Kettle
Hogwarts Express Kettle
Le Creuset
Hogwarts Express Kettle
If Harry Potter is your cup of tea, then you'll love this cozy Hogwarts Express Kettle.
$120
Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven
Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven
Sports fans and wizards alike can keep the game of Quidditch close to their heart with this Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven -- topped off with a Golden Snitch-inspired knob.
$300
Deathly Hallows Spoon Rest
Deathly Hallows Spoon Rest
Le Creuset
Deathly Hallows Spoon Rest
Crafted from premium stoneware, this Deathly Hallows Spoon Rest is a powerful kitchen essential.
$35
Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole
Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole
Le Creuset
Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole
This Le Creuset Rectangle Covered Casserole dish is inspired by everyone's favorite villain -- Lord Voldemort.
$140
Hogwarts Houses Dessert Plate Set
Hogwarts Houses Dessert Plate Set
Le Creuset
Hogwarts Houses Dessert Plate Set
These Hogwarts-centric dessert plates can add a sweet touch to any homeware collection.
$80
Spellcasting Spatula Set
Spellcasting Spatula Set
Le Creuset
Spellcasting Spatula Set
Perfect your favorite cooking dish with spell-binding tricks courtesy of Le Creuset's Spellcasting Spatula Set.
$75
Hedwig Pie Bird
Hedwig Pie Bird
Le Creuset
Hedwig Pie Bird
Keep Harry Potter's cutest and most loyal owl pal close to you with this adorable Hedwig Pie Bird accent.
$25
Hogwarts Houses Potholder
Hogwarts Houses Potholder
Le Creuset
Hogwarts Houses Potholder
Whether you're a member of the Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor or Hufflepuff house, you can feel represented with this colorful Hogwarts Houses Potholder.
$50

Looking to get your full Harry Potter fix this winter? Honestly we don't blame you. Step into the magic of the Wizarding World right from your home and stream all of the movies on Peacock or buy them for keeps on Amazon.

Sign Up Now

Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

This Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is So Cute -- and It's On Sale

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Hosting Thanksgiving 2021

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Save on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More

Take 56% Off This KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Shop Popular Attachments

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

 