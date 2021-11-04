Le Creuset Launches Harry Potter Collection to Help You Cook Up Something Magical
As if the holiday season wasn't already magical enough, now you can add a touch of the Wizarding World to it too with Le Creuset's newest (and arguably most enchanting) cookware collection inspired by the Harry Potter universe.
When one of the most famous cooking tool brands in the world joins forces with one of the most famous film and book franchises of all time, you know the products are going to be really good -- and let us tell you, this collaboration totally delivers.
From signature round Dutch Ovens topped with a Quidditch-inspired knob and spell-casting spatulas to a Deathly Hallows spoon rest and even dessert plates honoring the four Hogwarts Houses, muggles and kitchen aficionados alike can enjoy a magical twist on all of their holiday cooking thanks to the Le Creuset x Harry Potter cookware collection.
Scroll down for the most magical pieces from the Le Creuset x Harry Potter cookware collection set. Plus, shop the Harry Potter Funko Pop! 2021 advent calendar.
Looking to get your full Harry Potter fix this winter? Honestly we don't blame you. Step into the magic of the Wizarding World right from your home and stream all of the movies on Peacock or buy them for keeps on Amazon.
