Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell are... an item?

The internet doesn't know what to think, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair getting flirty over Instagram.

Campbell, 48, seems to have made the first move, as she commented on a steamy Instagram post of Payne's on Tuesday. "Beautiful Soul," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. The 25-year-old former One Direction singer replied, writing, "takes one to know one," with a kissy face.

Then on a photo of Campbell's from her Louis Vuitton show on Friday, Payne commented, "Perfection in a person... don't give me those eyes," leaving everyone feeling all sorts of emotions.

"Who would’ve thought THE Naomi Campbell, iconic supermodel of the 90s, would be f**king with THE Liam Payne, member of the iconic One Direction?? Barely a month into the year and 2019 is already wildin," one user wrote on Twitter, as others shared their similarly shocked reactions.

Who would’ve thought THE Naomi Campbell, iconic supermodel of the 90s, would be fucking with THE Liam Payne, member of the iconic One Direction?? Barely a month into the year and 2019 is already wildin — sᴋɪɴɴʏ sᴘɪᴄᴇ (@soiecouture) January 19, 2019

never in a million years would i have thought THE liam payne and THE naomi campbell would cross paths romantically pic.twitter.com/ejeCa83u4W — lesley barbosa (@essybaddie) January 19, 2019

is this a thing? liam payne & naomi campbell?!???? eye— pic.twitter.com/Zo3zK5DN0K — alex (@diorsgivenchy) January 19, 2019

Naomi Campbell and Liam payne are flirting under each other’s insta comments...interesting pic.twitter.com/uKteeGpjgi — ᴄᴇʟɪᴀ (@mysticaljiminn) January 19, 2019

naomi campbell. THE naomi campbell is with LIAM PAYNE? pic.twitter.com/eJcno4I3JM — soy (@glosscoatedlips) January 19, 2019

Payne split from Cheryl Cole, 35, in July 2018, after two years of dating. The pair share a son together, 1-year-old Bear, and in an August interview with Big Top 40, Payne admitted to feeling "fragile" post-breakup.

"We’ve broken up and then it was like a couple of days or a couple of weeks before we actually, like, put the announcement out and that’s the bit when it really hits home," the “Strip That Down” singer revealed. "It’s like breaking up twice, like, we already did this once and now I’m having to go through all of that again."

He continued, "I have to tell, like, people I don’t even really know. Not the fans so much because it feels like you’re talking to the magazine or the newspaper or whatever and I have nothing against any of these people but, like, it is a bit, like, weird sometimes."

See more in the video below.

