Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Youngest Daughter

Famed life coach, author and inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant is mourning the death of her youngest daughter, Nisa.

On Sunday, Vanzant's official Instagram account shared the heartbreaking news, writing, "It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant we are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you."

No further details surrounding Nisa's death have been released.

Vanzant, the former host of Iyanla: Fix My Life, is known for her work as an author, spiritual life coach and podcast host of her current show “The R Spot with Iyanla.”

Iyanla: Fix My Life premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2012 and ran for eight seasons. She interviewed celebrities such as Karrueche Tran, Terrell Owens, Evelyn Lozada, Shereé Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey and many more.

In 2022, Vanzant spoke to MSNBC about the pain of navigating a personal tragedy or a life crisis and preached the importance of taking matters "one step at a time."

"Give yourself permission to have the initial shock and horrification of whatever the change is — the loss of a job, a divorce, even a health crisis... I think what happens is we try to, you know. Push through it. No, no, no! Stay there for a couple of hours, even a day or so, and then I promise you it is one step at a time," she said, at the time.

"Sometimes you'll fall over, and sometimes you'll stumble ahead, and sometimes you can barely get up. It's one step at a time, and you may not know where that step is going to lead you …Your daily spiritual practice, that is your ticket, whatever you're going into, whatever you're coming out of — your daily spiritual practice: centering, grounding, breathing, listening, trusting. One step at a time That's the only way you can do it, because you cannot rush through it."

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



