Lil Nas X Cancels Upcoming Performances to 'Take a Little Time Off'

Lil Nas X is taking a well-deserved break.

The 20-year-old musician announced on Friday that he has canceled two upcoming performances to take some time off. The "Old Town Road" singer was scheduled to perform at TwitchCon in San Diego, California, on Saturday, as well as the Sandbox Music Festival in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.

"It's been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off," he tweeted. "Sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. 😎❤️."

it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. 😎❤️ — nope (@LilNasX) September 27, 2019

It's definitely been a breakout year for Nas, thanks to the massive success of his hit song, "Old Town Road," which Billboard named the song of the summer. The song is the longest-running No. 1 in the history of Billboard, with 19 weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

Nas also made headlines when he came out as gay on World Pride Day. The musician recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why he decided to open up about his sexuality.

"Just knowing it was something that I should have [already] done," he said about what drove him to speak out. "But I was [previously] in a position where I had to worry about family and friends and how they would react. But in the past year, I’m on a new level, so it doesn’t really matter, I guess."

"And, also just how it would be good for the youngins listening to me right now, who are going to have to go through stuff like this in the future, to know that it's all right," he added.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Nas' "Old Town Road" collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus, at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last month, where he talked about the song's incredible success.

"It's crazy, it's crazy" Cyrus marveled. "Again, the people took this song and they made it their own, you know. It's just been a heck of a ride and it's been a lot of fun. Seeing Lil Nas take the stage just now, I mean, he's electric."

