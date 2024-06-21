Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has taken a significant step in her healing journey by transforming her wedding heartbreak into a charitable act.

Approaching the one-year anniversary of her breakup with Carl Radke, who ended their engagement just months before their planned November 2023 wedding, Hubbard is now channeling her energy into giving back.

Hubbard, 37, has partnered with the renowned wedding dress shop Kleinfeld Bridal to help launch their resale site, Kleinfeld Again. This collaboration is marked by her decision to sell the three designer gowns she had intended to wear during her nuptials to Radke in Cancun, Mexico.

"I have had these dresses, and they are beautiful dresses. They were really expensive, but they are fabulous dresses, and they have been sitting in my closet waiting for me to figure out what to do with them," Hubbard tells Page Six Style.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard - Cindy Ord / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Reflecting on her and Radke's split, Hubbard shares, "If you could imagine going through a really public, humiliating, awful breakup and then re-watching that breakup and talking about it over and over and over for the last year of your life -- yeah, it's been a long process in the journey of healing."

Hubbard expressed that the two-part reunion of Summer House was supposed to be the end of her public discussion about the breakup. However, she realized selling the dresses was the true "finale" of her emotional journey.

"Getting these dresses out of my closet is just so relieving and refreshing, and I am really excited for someone else to enjoy them," she says. Despite her relationship with 39-year-old Radke not working out, Hubbard hopes the new owners of her gowns will have a happier ending.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard pose at the season 7 reunion for Bravo's Summer House. - Clifton Prescod / Bravo

"You know, I bought these dresses out of love, and they are stunning and beautiful, and I do believe that they … deserve a second home to help someone celebrate that huge milestone of love," she shares. "So I am really excited for someone else to enjoy them because I truly fell in love with each and every one of them."

Since Radke called off the engagement last September, Hubbard has maintained that she felt blindsided by his decision. Speaking with ET ahead of the recent season premiere of Summer House, Hubbard recalled how Radke broke up with her.

"I sat down on my couch looking to repair a conflict about careers and future finances," Hubbard said. "I was like, OK, we have to get on the same page. Like, we had this conflict the other day about what we're doing in life and how we're making money, and that's what I sat down thinking that we were repairing, the conflict. And he sat down with a very different vibe."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke - Bravo/YouTube

"There was nothing over summer that indicated a breakup," she noted at the time of ET's interview, before she got a chance to watch the full season.

"It was a normal relationship," she said. "You fight, you have conflict, you have arguments and you communicate and work through it, especially when you're at that level of a relationship, where you're engaged, about to be married in two months. You work through things, you don't run away."

