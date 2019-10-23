Lindsay Lohan is always down to dance.

The 33-year-old former Mean Girls star showed off her skills in a video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday. In the clip, Lohan is wearing a hot pink matching suit and is singing and dancing outside of a moving car while at a gas station. "Oh my," you can hear LiLo say at the end.

"Fillin’ the tank with my 🔥 flamingo moves 💕💃🏽 @cousinskeether @terrellhines #dothelilo," the actress captioned her video, adding the hashtag #DoTheLilo." The video was quickly filled with comments from fans and friends, cheering her on while she gets down.

It was over a year ago that Lohan's dancing at her club, Lindsay Lohan Beach House, in Mykonos, Greece, went viral, with celebs recreating her moves.

In a clip shared on Instagram Story by Neil Wang, the actress is on stage and busting some moves while clubgoers cheer her on. ET spoke with Wang about the entertaining and how it all went down.

"[Lindsay] decided to get on stage and then she played music on the DJ’s computer," Wang told ET at the time. "She interacted with the DJ. She interacted with the crowd downstairs. Everybody went crazy! She was having the best time of her life and then that’s when I decided I had to document this moment because it’s legendary."

After recording the moment, his Instagram Story gained mass attention. "I had absolutely no idea that it would go viral because I thought it was just fun for me and my friends," Wang recalled. "But later I realized over this past weekend, all the celebrities and all the social media accounts started reposting the video. And even Lindsay Lohan herself reposted the video on her website and started the dance challenge."

Take a look back at her epic viral moment in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan Shades Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson After He Wins 'The Masked Singer' Australia

Lindsay Lohan Sings About Anxiety & Partying in New ‘Xanax’ Music Video

Lindsay Lohan Posts a Naked Selfie on Eve of Her 33rd Birthday

Lindsay Lohan Dancing in Mykonos: How the Video Came to Be (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery