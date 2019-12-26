Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiance P.K. Subban: See His New Ring!

The future groom needs some bling too.

Lindsey Vonn gave her fiance, P.K. Subban, a special Christmas surprise -- a proposal and ring of his own!

The 35-year-old Olympic skier took to social media on Christmas to share the news that she had asked her hockey player fiance of four months to marry her.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes ☺️," she captioned the shots. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻 #merrychristmas#happyanniversary #equality#raisethebar."

Subban seems clearly taken with the ring, which features a thick silver band with a black rectangular stone in the center.

"Drip drip," he captioned a shot of his finger wearing the new accessory on his Instagram Story.

P.K. Subban/Instagram Story

The pair originally got engaged this past August when Subban popped the question with an emerald engagement ring.

“I had no idea,” Vonn told ET at the time. “He kind of tricked me and said maybe we’ll date for another 10 years. I’m like, ‘What?’ So I had no idea.”

“I knew a long time ago that I was going to get engaged to Lindsey and obviously eventually get married but nothing comes before its time and with our schedule, it’s tough, to be honest. As soon as we got engaged, she had to leave 24 hours later,” Subban told ET. “So, it’s tough with our schedule too, but we made it work and I wanted to make sure I got it done before training camp in the season, so we could just transition and just have fun.”

