American soccer fans, listen up: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 2024 away jersey is here!

Major League Soccer season hasn't started quite yet, but we can't wait to see how David Beckham's soccer club does after last year's Leagues Cup win. With Inter Miami's team color of pink, the new Messi jersey makes a great Valentine's Day gift for soccer lovers. Or, show yourself some love and grab the forward's jersey for your own gameday wear.

Messi's home jersey will soon follow, but until then, score big with the soccer fans on your Valentine's Day gift list and shop the Argentinian player's away kit at Fanatics and a general Inter Miami home jersey at Adidas. But don't miss the goal — be sure to shop now before they sell out to show support for No. 10.

