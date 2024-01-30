Style

Lionel Messi Fans Will Fall in Love With the 2024 Inter Miami Adidas Jersey, Available Now


Lionel Messi
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:28 PM PST, January 30, 2024

Snag Lionel Messi's jersey while it's still in stock.

American soccer fans, listen up: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 2024 away jersey is here!

Major League Soccer season hasn't started quite yet, but we can't wait to see how David Beckham's soccer club does after last year's Leagues Cup win. With Inter Miami's team color of pink, the new Messi jersey makes a great Valentine's Day gift for soccer lovers. Or, show yourself some love and grab the forward's jersey for your own gameday wear. 

Messi's home jersey will soon follow, but until then, score big with the soccer fans on your Valentine's Day gift list and shop the Argentinian player's away kit at Fanatics and a general Inter Miami home jersey at Adidas. But don't miss the goal — be sure to shop now before they sell out to show support for No. 10.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2024 La Noche Authentic Player Jersey

Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2024 La Noche Authentic Player Jersey
Fanatics

Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF Adidas 2024 La Noche Authentic Player Jersey

This splurge-worthy jersey has ventilated mesh panel inserts for comfortable wear. 

Adidas Inter Miami CF 24/25 Home Jersey

Adidas Inter Miami CF 24/25 Home Jersey
Adidas

Adidas Inter Miami CF 24/25 Home Jersey

This pink jersey is moisture-wicking and displays the team's motto, "Freedom to Dream."

