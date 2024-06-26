Lisa Kudrow is celebrating Matthew Perry by rewatching Friends.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Kudrow, 60, reveals she has been revisiting old Friends episodes to keep the memory of her late co-star alive. Kudrow starred as Phoebe Buffay and Perry as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

"Honestly, I wasn’t able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," Kudrow tells the outlet. "And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]."

Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry. - Ron Davis/Getty Images

Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that Perry was found unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi, and despite efforts to revive him, he was declared deceased before first responders arrived. The results of the autopsy indicated that Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," the LAPD told ET in a statement at the time. The actor's death investigation remains open, and could lead to charges for multiple people who supplied him with ketamine.

When Kudrow looks back on their years together on Friends she's always "laughing out loud."

"Everyone is hilarious. I’m blown away by Courteney Cox. I’m blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done," Kudrow tells the outlet with a self-deprecating laugh. "So yeah, I mean, that’s my own little way of celebrating [the anniversaries], just watching it. But it’s embarrassing. At home, if anyone walks in the room and I'm watching Friends, that's a horrible look, I think, don't you?"

'Friends' cast. - Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

One of Friends' funniest episodes was "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," in which the rest of the characters find out that Perry and Cox’s characters, Chandler and Monica, have been secretly dating. After the discovery, Phoebe decides to mess with the two by trying to seduce Chandler. Kudrow says she remembers that it was LeBlanc who suggested that Joey unbutton Phoebe’s shirt, in an attempt to outsmart Chandler.

"It’s like, 'We've got to come up with something to up the stakes.' And I think it was him that went, 'What if he just [imitates unbuttoning a shirt with one hand] … and the shirt flies open?'" Kudrow recalls of the storyline with a laugh. "And they’re like, 'Are you okay wearing a bra?' And I went, 'A bra? There’s more covering than a bathing suit! It’s fine.'"

The joy Kudrow felt every day with her ensemble remains her fondest memory of filming Friends.

"You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people. And especially someone like Matthew whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces," she recalls with a smile.

'Friends' cast. - Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kudrow paid tribute to Perry in November on Instagram with a touching message of gratitude alongside a nostalgic photo of herself and Perry.

In her heartfelt tribute, Kudrow reminisced about the early days of their friendship, initiated during the pilot shoot of Friends Like Us, saying, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts."

Kudrow continued, "Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

The tribute continued with gratitude for Perry's openness in navigating their six-way relationship, marked by compromise and communication. Kudrow praised his dedication to work and expressed appreciation for the remarkable 10 years they spent together. The caption concluded with Kudrow writing, "Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Jennifer Aniston talked to ET in January about how fans can honor Perry's legacy.

"Celebrate him," she said, smiling in remembrance.

