Lisa Rinna isn’t gunning for the throne of Beverly Hills.

Ever since Bravo announced that two of Lisa’s pals, actress Garcelle Beauvais and party planner Sutton Stracke, were joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ upcoming 10th season, there’s been a little chatter that Lisa could be the group’s new queen bee. Lisa may have even posted, then deleted, a pic of herself on a throne to Instagram.

"No, I just know everybody!" Lisa exclaimed, laughing off the idea of being RHOBH’s "Queen Bee." Of course, Erika Jayne labeled Kyle Richards the "queen" on the show’s season nine reunion, after Lisa Vanderpump -- long considered, at least by her fans, to be the show’s HBIC -- exited the series.

"I've been in this town 35 years, I know everybody," Lisa added. "So, that’s all."

ET spoke with Lisa in a different town, New York City, where she and her Housewives co-stars were on hand for castmate Kyle’s first-ever New York Fashion Week show for her new line, Kyle + Shahida. The ladies actually took the catwalk for the event.

"Honey, the supermodel in my head is super excited," Lisa joked before rocking the runway. "This person here? Who knows. But, the supermodel who lives in here, [my head]? Happy!"

Lisa’s in-demand model daughters, Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin, sat front row at the Kyle + Shahida show. ET spoke with the trio all together at Friday night’s Harper’s BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" event. According to Delilah, it was the first time the three of them had seen each other in a month!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

"We've all been a little bit busy, doing a lot of things," Lisa lamented, as her daughters shared that riding to the event together was their "reunion."

"We all got picked up at different locations!" Amelia noted. And while the ladies all looked coordinated in their high-fashion looks, they admitted to having no idea what each other was wearing before arriving at the carpet.

"No longer does Mom get final say," Lisa said, before her daughters corrected her, saying she never got to dress them. "Not even when you were two did I get final say, it's true!"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2020.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards Denies Being the Reason Camille Grammer Isn't Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne & More 'RHOBH' Cast Members Walk in Kyle Richards' First Fashion Show (Exclusive)

Camille Grammer Isn't Returning for 'RHOBH' Season 10: Find Out Why She Blames Kyle Richards