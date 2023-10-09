Lizzo made an unexpected return to the stage over the weekend amid ongoing lawsuits. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate fulfilling a childhood dream of hers at The Hollywood Bowl.

"Those who know me… KNOW. This is BEYOND a dream and FULL CIRCLE," Lizzo captioned a photo of herself playing the flute on stage with the rock band. "I saw @incubusofficial perform 20 years ago at @woodlandspavilion for morning view (I’ve been a fan since S.C.I.E.N.C.E) and now to be at @hollywoodbowl performing Aqueous Transmission with @sashabefluting — I WAS A PUDDLE ON THE FLOOR— thank you INCUBUS for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true 💖💖💖💖."

The "Special" singer rocked a sheer black lace bodysuit for the occasion, pairing it with a bralette top and matching bottoms. She also donned massive diamond cross necklaces.

The excited performer also shared additional videos and pics posing with the band while wearing an Incubus shirt-dress and heeled boots, singing along in the audience to some of the group's other numbers, and posing with friends while enjoying the show.

"IM NOT OVER IT 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫" she captioned the post.

The official Incubus account also shared a post from the event to Instagram, writing, "Thank you @lizzobeeating for joining us at the Bowl. Was an honor to @share the stage with you."

This marks one of Lizzo's first return to the stage since allegations against the singer, whose legal name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, came out in multiple lawsuits.

In August, three of Lizzo's former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a sexual harassment lawsuit. In September, Lizzo and her Big Grrrl touring entity denied "each and every allegation" in the lawsuit and asked that it be dismissed "in its entirety with prejudice." Otherwise, the singer asked for a trial by jury to fight the lawsuit.

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez filed their joint lawsuit against Lizzo in August, claiming they faced sexual harassment when they worked with the singer as contestants on her reality TV show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in March 2021, and on her Special tour. The lawsuit claims they also faced religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

The women filed the lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo's dance team.

Dave Simpson/WireImage

In a statement posted to Instagram shortly after the lawsuit made headlines, Lizzo called the allegations "outrageous" and "sensationalized."

While the singer defended herself against the dancers' accusations, Lizzo faced more legal troubles when her former wardrobe stylist, Asha Daniels, also filed a lawsuit against the singer and her team earlier this month.

