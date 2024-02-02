A judge has delivered his ruling on Lizzo's request to dismiss the harassment lawsuit filed against her by her former dancers.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein ruled Wednesday that part of the embattled singer's request has been granted. In her request, Lizzo and her touring group, Big Grrrl, requested that the lawsuit be tossed after denying "each and every allegation" in the lawsuit filed by former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

While the judge did not grant Lizzo's request to entirely dismiss the lawsuit, he did toss a host of allegations made by the plaintiffs. In the 34-page order partially granting Lizzo's request, the judge outlined why he ruled in her favor to have the allegations dismissed and also why he ruled against her in other aspects of the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs have maintained that they were subjected to harassment when they worked with the singer as contestants on her reality TV show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrls, in March 2021, and on her Special tour.

All in all, the now-condensed lawsuit will move forward. Lizzo has requested a jury trial.

Stefan Friedman, spokesman for Lizzo, tells ET, "We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action. Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is -- a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail."

Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, tells ET, "We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance. He did dismiss a few allegations, including the meeting where Arianna was fat-shamed, the nude photo shoot, and dancers being forced to be on 'hold' while not on tour."

He added, "However, all the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault. The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo -- or any celebrity -- is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial."

