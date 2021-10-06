Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is Available at Amazon

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is available at Amazon. While shopping, check out Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul for tons of deals on beauty products. The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently available for $40 along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley or other celebrity-loved brands, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale event includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Luna Sleeping Night Oil.

Shop Sunday Riley products below.

