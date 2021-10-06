Shopping

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is Available at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Amazon

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is available at Amazon. While shopping, check out Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul for tons of deals on beauty products.  The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently available for $40 along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley or other celebrity-loved brands, Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale event includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face OilJuno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Shop Sunday Riley products below. 

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, Limited Edition
Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, Limited Edition
Amazon
Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, Limited Edition
This Sunday Riley 11 piece set features their hottest products to transform and nurture your skin.
$200$140
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Want to keep up your skincare routine when you travel? Pack this travel size Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil with you.
$40
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense, according to the website. 
$80
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
The U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil is great for acne-prone skin. The green facial oil contains 1.5% salicylic acid to combat breakouts and congestion without leaving a greasy feeling. 
$40
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Made with 9 cold-pressed, superfood seed oils, the Juno Face Oil restores and soothes dehydrated skin.
$72
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
A transforming night oil that boosts the look and feel of skin plumpness overnight.
$55
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Treat your skin to the ultimate high-dose retinoid serum that fights the signs of aging and improves the look of UV damaged skin.
$85
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
A gentle cleanser that draws out dirt and impurities without stripping the skin.
$35

