Lizzo has influenced us, again! Lucky for us, the musician's favorite face oil is on sale for Black Friday at Amazon. While shopping, check out Amazon's Black Friday sale for tons of deals on beauty products and much more. The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently available for $28 along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley or other celebrity-loved brands, Amazon's Black Friday sale includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the Mini Vault Skincare Collection, Ceramic Slip Cleanser and more.

Shop ET's picks for Sunday Riley products on sale, below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

The 29 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Black Friday Deals Under $30

The 32 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is On Sale