Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil Is Currently 20% Off

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is on sale at b-glowing's July 4th Sale, and you bet we're immediately adding it to cart! The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently 20% off for $32 (regularly $40) as is everything else on b-glowing's site.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley, b-glowing's sale event includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Luna Sleeping Night Oil.

Shop Sunday Riley products on sale below.

