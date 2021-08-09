Shopping

Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is on Sale at Dermstore

By ETonline Staff
Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is on sale at Dermstore's Anniversary Event, and you bet we're immediately adding it to cart! The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently 20% off for $64 (regularly $80) along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley, Dermstore's sale event includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face OilJuno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Shop Sunday Riley products on sale below. 

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense, according to the website. 
$64 AT DERMSTORE (REGULARLY $80)
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
b-glowing
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
The U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil is great for acne-prone skin. The green facial oil contains 1.5% salicylic acid to combat breakouts and congestion without leaving a greasy feeling. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40)
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
A transforming night oil that boosts the look and feel of skin plumpness overnight.
$44 (REGULARLY $55)
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Dermstore
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Treat your skin to the ultimate high-dose retinoid serum that fights the signs of aging and improves the look of UV damaged skin.
$68 (REGULARLY $85)
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
Made with 9 cold-pressed, superfood seed oils, the Juno Face Oil restores and soothes dehydrated skin.
$29 (REGULARLY $36)
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser
A gentle cleanser that draws out dirt and impurities without stripping the skin.
$28 (REGULARLY $35)
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Dermstore
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
A deeply hydrating moisturize with a concentrated 5% vitamin C for rejuvenating and retexturizing.
$52 (REGULARLY $65)

