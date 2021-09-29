Lizzo's Favorite Sunday Riley Face Oil is on Sale at Nordstrom

Lizzo has influenced us, again! The musician's favorite face oil is on sale at Nordstrom and you bet we're immediately adding it to cart! The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is currently 15% off for $68 (regularly $80) along with some of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products.

The popular facial oil is a bestseller from the skincare brand. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more deals on Sunday Riley, Dermstore's sale event includes savings on the skincare line's fan favorites, including the U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil and Luna Sleeping Night Oil.

Shop Sunday Riley products on sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner's Cropped Tie-Dye Cardigan Is Only $12

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale

Jennifer Garner's Hand Mixer Is 33% Off

Margot Robbie's Skincare Staple Is On Sale

Sophie Turner's Detox Gel Face Mask Is On Sale