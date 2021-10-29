Lizzo's Workout Looks Are From This Celeb-Loved Activewear Brand

Lizzo is convincing us yet again on buying another pair of super stylish leggings (we already have multiple colors of the viral Amazon booty-lifting leggings). The musician sported multiple matching workout sets from the same activewear brand fellow A-list stars like Jennifer Lopez have worn.

The "Rumors" singer shared a video of her working on doing the splits with her personal trainer on Instagram. Lizzo looked gorgeous in a bright red cropped tank and coordinating bike shorts for the workout. The workout fit is by Australian activewear brand Stax., and the pieces are available to shop right now.

The best part? Lizzo's Stax. BB V1 Cropped Tank and Stax. BB Midi Bike Shorts are each under $40. The matching set is made from high-performance fabric that feels buttery smooth and keeps you supported as you move.

Lizzo wore another Stax. matching set in a TikTok video, in which she watches the trailer for Don't Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles. This time, she wore a navy blue outfit, featuring the Seamless V4 Racer Crop and the Seamless Tights V4.

If you're into a sleek black workout set, shop the star's Best Black V1 Cropped Tank and Best Black Bike Shorts Midi.

In addition to workout tops and leggings, Lizzo also loves loungewear from the brand. In another Insta pic, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist donned the Originals Waffle Zip Crew and Originals Waffle Shorts in the burgundy shade.

Lopez has also rocked a workout set from Stax. The fashion icon wore a lilac sports bra and leggings in Miami, which you can shop below.

